Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Iten Affordable Housing Project.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Iten Affordable Housing Project.

In a statement on Friday, July 10, PS Omollo said the project is currently at the structural and masonry phase.

He noted that the main concrete framework of the Iten Affordable Housing project has been completed on the lower floors.

File image of the Iten Affordable Housing Project.

“It is currently at the structural and masonry phase, with the main concrete framework completed on the lower floors and external wall construction actively underway,” PS Omollo stated.

The Interior PS highlighted that the project, once complete, will help accommodate Iten town's expanding population and accelerating urban growth.

It is also expected to support athletes, coaches and sports professionals drawn by the thriving sports tourism industry in Iten.

File image of the Iten Affordable Housing Project.

The project, which comprises four five-storey residential blocks, will deliver 228 housing units alongside two commercial spaces.

PS Omollo also said the project is generating employment, equipping local workers with practical construction skills and creating economic opportunities for young people.

Further, the PS said the project will have essential amenities, including a gatehouse, power house, waste management facilities and a wastewater treatment plant.

File image of the Iten Affordable Housing Project.

This comes days after PS Omollo announced significant progress in the construction of the Funyula Affordable Housing Project in Busia County.

In an update on Tuesday, July 7, PS Omollo said the project is designed to provide quality homes while creating well-planned communities that support economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents.

According to Omollo, the construction phase has largely been completed, with the remaining work focusing on finishing touches.

File image of the Iten Affordable Housing Project.

"Construction works across the development have been completed, with painting and final finishes now underway on the residential blocks," he stated.

Omollo explained that the estate has been designed to cater to different categories of homebuyers by providing both social and affordable housing options.

"The project brings together a balanced mix of social and affordable housing, with designated blocks catering to different housing needs and income groups, ensuring broader access to quality homes," he noted.