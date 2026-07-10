Editor's Review Residents of Mbeere North have received reassurance after the final two electricity transformers were reinstalled in Evurore Ward.

Residents of Mbeere North have received reassurance after the final two electricity transformers were reinstalled in Evurore Ward following days of concern over their removal.

In a statement on Friday, July 10, Mbeere North MP Leo Wa Muthende said the replacement and reinstallation process was part of ongoing repair, maintenance and capacity upgrading works being undertaken by Kenya Power.

"Last evening, a team from my office witnessed the reinstallation of the final two transformers in Evurore Ward that were being replaced following ongoing repair and maintenance by Kenya Power," he wrote.

Wa Muthende explained that one of the transformers was among 15 units taken away for repair, maintenance and capacity enhancement, while another transformer had been vandalized by unknown individuals last week.

"The transformer at Kiambindu A in Ishiara was among the 15 transformers that were removed for repair, maintenance, and capacity upgrading. The transformer for Njarange had been vandalized by unknown persons last week," he added.

File image of Kenya Power technicians in Mbeere North

This development comes a week after Wa Muthende urged residents to disregard claims that the government was permanently removing electricity transformers from the constituency.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, Wa Muthende said the reports were misleading, explaining that the ongoing activity was part of a routine maintenance programme by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

"I have noted with concern the misleading propaganda being circulated by some individuals claiming that transformers in Mbeere North are being removed by the government. These claims are false, malicious, and intended to mislead the public," he wrote.

Wa Muthende explained that KPLC was conducting preventive maintenance on older transformers to enhance the stability of power supply across the constituency.

"I wish to set the record straight that the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is currently undertaking a maintenance programme on transformers, particularly older units, as part of routine preventive maintenance aimed at improving the reliability and stability of electricity supply across the constituency," he added.

Wa Muthende noted that the exercise was part of broader efforts to reduce recurring electricity interruptions experienced in different parts of the country.

"The maintenance exercise is intended to avert frequent power outages that have affected various parts of the country," he further said.

Wa Muthende said some transformers could be removed temporarily to undergo servicing before being returned to their original locations, assuring residents that no area was being permanently deprived of electricity.

"During this process, some transformers may be temporarily removed for servicing before being returned and reinstalled at their respective locations. No transformer is being taken away permanently, nor is any community being denied electricity," he noted.