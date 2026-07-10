Editor's Review The Ministry of Sports has disowned a viral advertisement claiming to offer employment opportunities at Talanta Stadium.

The Ministry of Sports has disowned a viral advertisement claiming to offer employment opportunities at Talanta Stadium.

The advert, which has been circulating widely on social media, invites job seekers to apply for positions in operations, security, customer service, facilities management and administration.

It instructs applicants to submit their CVs and cover letters to a provided email address.

However, in an update on Thursday, July 9, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi clarified that the advertisement is fraudulent and did not originate from the government.

The ministry advised Kenyans to rely only on official government communication channels for information on employment opportunities.

File image of Talanta Stadium

This comes barely a day after Quickmart Supermarket has cautioned members of the public against falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes after identifying a fake email address being used to target job seekers.

In a notice on Thursday, July 9, the supermarket informed the public that the Gmail account was not affiliated with the company and should not be trusted.

"Beware of recruitment scams! The email [email protected] is not an official Quickmart email address," the notice read.

The supermarket advised prospective applicants to confirm that any recruitment advertisement claiming to be from Quickmart is genuine before proceeding with an application or sharing personal details.

"Before applying or sharing any personal information, always verify the authenticity of any Quickmart job advert through our official contacts," the notice added.

Quickmart also reminded the public that its recruitment process does not involve any form of payment and urged job seekers to remain vigilant against fraudsters.

"Quickmart will never ask for payment during any stage of the recruitment process. Protect yourself from scammers," the notice concluded.