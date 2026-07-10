Editor's Review The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has opened applications for first-time applicants seeking loans and scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has opened applications for first-time applicants seeking loans and scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year.

In a public notice on Friday, July 10, HELB invited eligible students joining universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to apply.

“2026/2027 First-Time HELB Applications are now open! Ready to start your higher education journey?

“Eligible first-time applicants can now apply for Undergraduate and TVET Loans and Scholarships,” read the notice in part.

The board urged prospective applicants to submit their applications as early as possible and to follow the prescribed application guidelines.

Screengrab image of the HELB portal.

“Apply early and follow the application guidelines carefully,” HELB added.

The announcement comes a day after the board opened applications for Undergraduate Subsequent Loans for eligible continuing university and college students.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, the board urged qualifying beneficiaries to submit their requests through the HELB portal before the application window closes.

"Ready to continue your educational journey? The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) is pleased to announce that applications for the Undergraduate Subsequent Loan are now open," the notice read.

On June 17, HELB released a list of requirements that students should prepare ahead of the opening of its loan application portal.

The board urged students to organize the necessary documents early to avoid last-minute challenges when the application window opens.

HELB noted that applicants will be required to have a valid email address and mobile phone number, as well as their KCPE and KCSE index numbers together with the corresponding examination years.

The students will also need a recent passport-size photograph in JPEG, JPG, or PNG format and a copy of their National Identity Card or Maisha Card showing both sides.

In addition, applicants must provide valid bank account details or an M-Pesa number registered under their own national ID.

For applicants who are minors, HELB stated that a birth certificate in PDF format will be required.

Those who benefited from sponsorship during their secondary school education will also need to submit a copy of the sponsorship letter in PDF format.