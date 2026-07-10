Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced that the planned East Africa refinery in Lamu County will create 60,000 job opportunities.

President William Ruto has announced that the planned East Africa refinery in Lamu County will create 60,000 job opportunities.

Speaking on Friday, July 10, in Nairobi, President Ruto said he has held discussions with Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, who is the main investor in the project, about the jobs that will be created.

"We will now build the East Africa oil refinery here in Lamu, and it will require 60,000 young people to work on the project.

“I have spoken with the investor, our brother Aliko Dangote. The refinery will create employment opportunities for our youth," said President Ruto.

The Head of State also noted that the refinery will serve the entire East African region, including Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

File image of President William Ruto and Aliko Dangote.

“The refinery will not serve Kenya alone; it will serve Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and even the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)," Ruto stated.

This comes days after President Ruto tasked his deputy Kithure Kindiki to chair a government committee that will work with private investors on the proposed Dangote refinery in Lamu.

Speaking on Wednesday at State House, the Head of State noted that the project is worth Ksh2.2 trillion.

"I have asked the Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki, to chair the government committee that is going to work with private investors and players for what will be one of the largest investments in our country, the investment in the East African oil refinery," Ruto said.

The President also mentioned that they have already set up the date for the groundbreaking of the project.

The 700,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery is expected to take around 30 months to be completed.

However, lawyer Levi Munyeri has threatened to move to court to block the proposed oil refinery if the government does not conduct public participation.

In a statement, Munyeri gave the Ruto administration a one-week ultimatum to start the public participation process.

“Free advice to Ruto and his people. Pause, take a month and do public participation with the People of Lamu on the Dangote Oil Refinery.

“If you don't act accordingly within a week, I will petition the High Court to stop the planned construction. Be advised,” said Munyeri.

The lawyer argued that public participation is a constitutional requirement that cannot be overlooked.