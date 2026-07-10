Editor's Review The government has officially launched the second phase of the NYOTA Programme, expanding support for young entrepreneurs across the country.

The government has officially launched the second phase of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Programme, expanding support for young entrepreneurs across the country.

Speaking during the launch of the initiative in Marsabit County on Friday, July 10, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the programme targets young people aged between 18 and 29 years, with the age limit extended to 35 years for Persons with Disabilities.

He added that the programme is being implemented across all 1,450 wards nationwide.

In Marsabit, 1,570 beneficiaries received the initial Ksh25,000 business support grant during the first phase.

The current rollout has increased the number of beneficiaries to 1,680, including youth joining the programme for the first time.

"The success stories we are witnessing across Marsabit and the country demonstrate that when young people are given opportunities, they can transform their lives, support their families and contribute to national development. We are proud that more than 90 percent of beneficiaries have successfully invested the first grant in productive business ventures," he said.

Under the second phase, beneficiaries will receive an additional Ksh25,000 grant to help grow their businesses.

Out of the amount, Ksh3,000 will be directed to the NSSF Haba Haba Savings Scheme as part of efforts to encourage a savings culture and improve financial resilience among young entrepreneurs.

File image of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo

Omollo also praised the Marsabit County Government for creating a conducive environment for youth-led businesses, particularly by making business licences freely accessible to young entrepreneurs.

He urged other county governments to adopt similar measures in partnership with the national government.

"When our young people prosper, our counties prosper, and ultimately the entire country prospers. The partnership between the National Government and County Governments is critical in ensuring that young entrepreneurs succeed," he further said.

Omollo said the NYOTA Programme also includes workplace attachment opportunities to help young people gain practical experience, as well as the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) initiative, which enables artisans such as mechanics, plumbers and technicians to obtain formal certification for skills acquired through experience.

He added that the programme complements broader government efforts to tackle youth unemployment by linking young people to entrepreneurship, skills development and employment opportunities.

Omollo further encouraged beneficiaries to take advantage of other government empowerment initiatives, including the Hustler Fund, Youth Enterprise Development Fund and Women Enterprise Fund, alongside procurement opportunities offered by both the national and county governments.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has ordered a two-year waiver of business permits for all NYOTA Project beneficiaries.

Speaking on Friday, he directed the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) and county governments to implement the business permit waiver.

Ruto argued that young businesses deserve an opportunity to find their feet before they bear the full cost of compliance.

"Having seen what these young entrepreneurs have achieved with modest support, the government of Kenya now has a responsibility to remove the barriers that still stand in their way. Success should never be constrained by unnecessary bureaucracy.

"I therefore direct the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council, working together with county governments, to develop and implement a two-year business permit waiver for all the NYOTA beneficiaries," he directed.

Ruto also directed the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMES Development to establish a mechanism to identify NYOTA beneficiaries.

"I further direct the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMES Development to establish a national NYOTA identification mechanism so that every beneficiary can seamlessly access government services, incentives and opportunities designed to support enterprise growth," he added.