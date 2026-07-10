Editor's Review Two suspects have been arrested after detectives intercepted a trailer transporting a large consignment of cannabis valued at approximately Ksh24.7 million in Voi.

Two suspects have been arrested after detectives intercepted a trailer transporting a large consignment of cannabis valued at approximately Ksh24.7 million in Voi.

In a statement on Friday, July 10, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers from its Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), working alongside police officers from Voi Police Station, acted on intelligence that led to the seizure of the drugs and the arrest of the two men.

"Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have intercepted a trailer ferrying a massive consignment of cannabis worth approximately Ksh24.7 million in Voi, arresting two suspects in the process," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the operation involved officers from the ANU units in Mombasa and Voi, who collaborated with police from Voi Police Station to stop a Scania truck pulling a trailer within Voi Township.

What initially appeared to be a routine cargo inspection soon turned into a significant narcotics seizure.

"Acting on intelligence, detectives from DCI ANU Mombasa and DCI ANU Voi, working jointly with officers from Voi Police Station, intercepted a Scania truck towing a trailer within Voi Township. What appeared to be an ordinary haul quickly unravelled into a major narcotics bust," the statement added.

According to DCI, a search of the trailer led to the discovery of 11 gunny bags containing cannabis weighing a combined 825 kilograms, according to investigators.

"A search of the vehicle uncovered 11 gunny bags packed to the brim with cannabis weighing a total of 825 kilograms," the statement further read.

File image the recovered cannabis

The truck driver, identified as Fredrick Otieno Ogode, and his alleged accomplice, Edwin Ochieng Otieno, were arrested at the scene.

The pair were escorted into lawful custody together with the vehicle and the recovered narcotics, where they are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

This comes a week after one suspect was arrested after detectives recovered heroin valued at approximately Ksh1 million from a Nairobi-bound bus.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2, DCI said the arrest was made by detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU), who intercepted the bus.

"A routine bus journey came to an abrupt end for one passenger after detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) intercepted a Nairobi-bound bus and uncovered a stash of heroin worth approximately Ksh1 million," the statement read.

The DCI explained that the operation was intelligence-led and had targeted the bus while it was travelling towards Nairobi.

"Acting on a tip off, the detectives mounted an operation along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway at Taru, where they flagged down the bus for a search," the statement added.

According to the DCI, during the search, detectives focused on one passenger whose luggage had raised suspicion.

"What appeared to be an ordinary passenger screening quickly turned into a major narcotics bust. Seated at Seat No. 29, the suspect was found in possession of a brown bag that concealed far more than personal belongings," the statement explained.

The DCI said the search of the bag uncovered suspected narcotics as well as cash believed to have been obtained through illegal activities.

"Inside were four sachets of heroin weighing a total of 300 grammes, along with Sh95,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime," the statement further read.

Police identified the suspect as Brian Tabu Owuor, 38, who was immediately arrested and was placed in police custody as officers completed processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, the recovered 300 grammes of heroin, estimated to be worth about Ksh1 million, together with the Ksh95,000 in cash, were secured as exhibits.