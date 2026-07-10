Editor's Review Rigathi Gachagua has told Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang’ata not to attend an upcoming political rally in Ol Kalou, saying his presence is not wanted by DCP.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang’ata not to attend an upcoming political rally in Ol Kalou, saying his presence is not wanted by the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Speaking on Friday, July 10, Gachagua said he had received information that Kang’ata planned to travel to Ol Kalou alongside the Linda Mwananchi team.

He maintained that the DCP did not want the governor to attend the event.

"I want to tell Irungu Kang'ata: I have heard that you are coming to Ol Kalou with Linda Mwananchi. We, as DCP, do not need you there," he wrote.

At the same time, Gachagua called out IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon over his declaration that the Commission was considering postponing or cancelling the Ol Kalou by-election.

Speaking on Friday, July 10, he disputed claims by Ethekon that the violence in the constituency had gone out of hand and was enough cause to cancel the mini poll.

File image of Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata

Gachagua maintained that there was no violence and that the state allegedly orchestrated any skirmishes reported in the area.

He added that the violence in the constituency was mild compared to other areas that held by-elections, yet the IEBC proceeded to conduct the polls.

"There is no violence in Ol Kalou. Violence was in Malava and Narok; in Kabond Kasipul, people were killed, and you didn't stop the election," he stated.

Gachagua added that Ethekon had no right to cancel the elections because of alleged voter bribery. He questioned why the IEBC Chair was silent, yet the bribery had been going on for months.

"How can you threaten to cancel an election because state officials are bribing people, yet you have the law to stop them? You have not summoned any of them or ordered them out of Ol Kalou.

"The government officials are more than the voters in Ol Kalou. Helicopters are almost causing accidents," he teased.

Gachagua sensationally claimed that the commission was under instructions from President William Ruto to cancel the poll to avoid humiliation.

He advised Ethekon to do the right thing and proceed with the mini-election. He added that any issue of insecurity can be addressed if the Commission works with the National Police Service.

"Do the right thing. Don't try to postpone these elections. Make sure that there is no violence. Talk to the IG to make a public statement that goons will not be allowed into Ol Kalou because if there are no goons, the elections will be peaceful," he added.