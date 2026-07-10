Editor's Review KeNHA announced plans to remove illegal structures along the Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands Road.

On Friday, July 10, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced that it would be removing illegal structures along the Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands Road.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli, through a public notice, asked traders and owners of illegal structures along the stretch of road to vacate within the next 30 days.

Kimeli explained that the clearing of the road reserve is in line with its mandate to guarantee road safety across the country.

"KeNHA hereby notifies all illegal roadside occupants, including traders and unauthorised structures along the Ruiru - Githunguri - Uplands (B116) Road, to remove their wares and vacate the road reserve within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice.

"The project is part of the Authority's ongoing road safety improvement initiative that seeks to reduce accidents and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the highway as well as facilitate infrastructure development along the project corridor," the notice read in part.

PHOTO | COURTESY



The KeNHA DG urged all affected traders to comply with the notice, adding that any structures left standing by August 10, 2026, would be brought down.

The Authority added that the traders also risk facing enforcement action in accordance with the relevant laws governing road reserves.

Meanwhile, KeNHA reassured its commitment to improving the road network across the country with major projects, including the Rironi-Mau Summit expansion project.

On July 6, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the construction of the highway is progressing steadily, with major works currently underway.

PS Omollo noted that contractors are currently undertaking earthworks, road widening, drainage improvements and related works along multiple sections of the road project.

KeNHA confirmed that the 94-kilometre section is being expanded by the Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge International (SDRBI).

The Authority further stated that motorists planning to use the Gilgil-Mau Summit section will pay a toll fee of Ksh8.50 per kilometre once the road is completed.

The DG made it clear that any future adjustments to the toll fees will be implemented as per the project agreement and applicable government approvals.