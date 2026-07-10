Editor's Review Amisi reminded Governor Kan'gata to stick to his lane and that Linda Mwananchi had its 'owners'.

Saboti Member of Parliament (MP) Caleb Amisi launched an unprecedented attack on Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata, who has barely settled into Linda Mwananchi days after joining the faction.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, July 10, Amisi reminded Governor Kan'gata to stick to his lane as the political action had its 'owners'.

He further accused the County Chief of having an ulterior motive when he joined the group led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

"Bwana Irungu Kang'ata, as you join Linda Mwananchi, we welcome you. The more, the merrier. But please note that the founders are still alive and kicking.

"We shall not allow you and your cabal to misuse our son Edwin Sifuna. We are not children of a lesser God," the Lawmaker barked.

A file photo og Governor Irungu Kang'ata attending a Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisii.



Amisi's fallout seemed to have stemmed from financial issues, especially the idea of Kang'ata deploying resources to fund Linda Mwananchi.

He questioned the motive, adding that the County Governor was yet to rid the UDA mentality completely and should be dealt with at arm's length.

The MP sensationally claimed that Kang'ata was out to hijack Linda Mwananchi from within, and asserted that he would not allow it.

"You can lie to some people all the time. You can even lie to some people sometimes, but you can never lie to all the people all the time.

"Linda Mwananchi shall never be hijacked under my watch. Keep your Murang'a County money. Kenyans shall fund our campaign," the MP stated.

The outburst came just days before Linda Mwanachi is set to hold a campaign rally in Ol Kalou constituency. Notably, Amisi was not the only one to lash out at Kang'ata.

Earlier, Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had told the Murang'a Governor that DCP did not want his presence in Ol Kalou and, as such, advised him not to attend the event.

"I want to tell Irungu Kang'ata: I have heard that you are coming to Ol Kalou with Linda Mwananchi. We, as DCP, do not need you there," he stated.

The Linda Mwananchi team will be in the area for campaigns ahead of the July 16 by-election.

However, there is a possibility that the election could be postponed or cancelled, after IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon declared that the campaigns had been marred by violence and voter bribery.

Gachagua warned IEBC not to postpone the mini-poll, arguing that the security issues could be addressed and that the Commission could also crack the whip on the individuals engaged in voter bribery.

He added that postponing the poll meant that the Commissioners were unable to manage the General Election slated for August 10, 2027.