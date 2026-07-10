Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nyamira County on Saturday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nyamira County on Saturday, July 11.

In a notice on Friday, July 10, the company said the planned outage is meant to facilitate maintenance works.

According to the Kenya Power maintenance notice, the power outage will affect parts of Nyamira County from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas set to be affected include Nyankoba Tea Factory, Nyariacho, Kebirichi Secondary School, Nyankoba Secondary School, Mongoni Secondary School, Birongo Market and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Meanwhile, residents of Mbeere North have received reassurance after the final two electricity transformers were reinstalled in Evurore Ward following days of concern over their removal.

In a statement on Friday, July 10, Mbeere North MP Leo Wa Muthende said the replacement and reinstallation process was part of ongoing repair, maintenance and capacity upgrading works being undertaken by Kenya Power.

"Last evening, a team from my office witnessed the reinstallation of the final two transformers in Evurore Ward that were being replaced following ongoing repair and maintenance by Kenya Power," he wrote.

Wa Muthende explained that one of the transformers was among 15 units taken away for repair, maintenance and capacity enhancement, while another transformer had been vandalized by unknown individuals last week.

"The transformer at Kiambindu A in Ishiara was among the 15 transformers that were removed for repair, maintenance, and capacity upgrading. The transformer for Njarange had been vandalized by unknown persons last week," he added.