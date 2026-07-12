Editor's Review Ryan Ogam has completed a move to Belgian second-tier side RFC Liège, becoming the club's second signing of the summer transfer window.

Ryan Ogam has completed a move to Belgian second-tier side RFC Liège, becoming the club's second signing of the summer transfer window.

In a statement on Saturday, July 12, the club said the Harambee Stars forward joins the club from Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old striker arrives in Belgium after continuing his development in Austria following a successful rise through Tusker FC.

"RFC Liège are pleased to announce the arrival of Ryan Ogam as the club’s second signing of the summer transfer window," the club announced.

The Belgian club said Ogam had joined on loan from Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC, with an agreement that includes the possibility of a permanent transfer.

"The 21-year-old Kenyan international forward joins the Sang & Marine on a loan deal with an option to buy from Wolfsberger AC (Austria)," the club added.

Ogam completed the final formalities of the transfer after undergoing medical tests before putting pen to paper on his contract with the Belgian club.

"Ryan Ogam successfully completed his medical examination on Saturday before signing his contract and committing to RFC Liège," the club further read.

File image of Ryan Ogam

As the Kenyan international begins the next chapter of his career, RFC Liège expressed confidence in his success and welcomed him to the club.

"The club warmly welcomes Ryan and wishes him every success in the Sang & Marine shirt," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after Divock Origi announced his retirement from professional football, bringing to an end a career that saw him play at the highest level of the game.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, he reflected on his journey in football, saying his objectives in the sport had been achieved.

"My purpose in the game is fulfilled. I lived out my childhood dreams, played on the biggest stages, and won the biggest trophies. Grateful to God for all of it," he said.

Origi thanked the people who supported him throughout his football journey and expressed optimism about the next chapter of his life.

"To all my fans, the clubs, my teammates, and my family: this will forever be ours. Thank you. The mission is complete. Now I step into my next calling," he added.

Origi first joined the academy of Genk before moving to France to continue his progression at Lille’s youth setup.

He spent nearly a decade at Genk’s academy before joining Lille in 2010.

He made his professional debut for Lille in 2013 and soon established himself as one of the most promising young strikers in Ligue 1.

In 2014, Origi was signed by Premier League side Liverpool F.C. for around £10 million, although he remained on loan at Lille for the 2014–15 season.

He officially joined Liverpool in 2015 and gradually became an important squad player under Jürgen Klopp.

Origi also had a loan spell at VfL Wolfsburg in Germany during the 2017-18 season, gaining more first-team experience.