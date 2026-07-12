Editor's Review Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has claimed that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has three biggest fears.

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has claimed that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has three biggest fears.

In a statement on Sunday, July 12, Kuria alleged that Gachagua fears any alternative political leader emerging from the Mt Kenya region.

The former CS also claimed that Gachagua fears younger leaders who could challenge his influence, and any rising politicians from Murang'a County.

“There are 3 things Rigathi Gachagua fears more than the devil: any alternative leader from the Mt Kenya region, any leader who is younger than him, and any emerging leader from Muranga County.

“This is because Kiambu and Nyeri have already produced Presidents,” Kuria claimed.

File image of Moses Kuria.

He also welcomed the Linda Mwananchi movement to Nyahururu and expressed solidarity with Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata.

Kuria, who spoke on the phone with Governor Kang’ata argued also called for protection of the country's democratic space.

“I fully welcome Linda Mwananchi to Nyahururu today. I have called my brother Governor Kangata to express solidarity. We must guard and protect our democratic space and avoid monolithic dictatorship,” the former CS added.

This comes days after Gachagua told Kang’ata to keep off Ol Kalou ahead of the Thursday, July 16 by-election.

Speaking on Friday, July 10, Gachagua said he had received information that Kang’ata planned to travel to Ol Kalou alongside the Linda Mwananchi team.

The former DP maintained that the DCP did not want the governor to attend the event.

"I want to tell Irungu Kang'ata: I have heard that you are coming to Ol Kalou with Linda Mwananchi. We, as DCP, do not need you there," said Gachagua.

On Saturday, the Linda Mwananchi team announced it had foregone its planned rally in Ol Kalou and would instead gather in Nyahururu Town.

Linda Mwananchi claimed that it was aware of an alleged elaborate plan by the administration to incite violence in Ol Kalou as a pretext for delaying the poll.

“Police squads without uniform and goons have been mobilized from parts of Kiambu, Muranga and Nakuru, and deployed to attack the Linda Mwananchi convoy along the trail during their tour of Ol Kalou.

“The strategy is to use Linda Mwananchi acts of self- defense against violent attacks as the excuse to declare a state of siege, necessitating the postponement of the by-election," the movement announced.