Editor's Review EALA Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has recounted how he narrowly escaped an attack from unknown gunmen in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has recounted how he narrowly escaped an attack from unknown gunmen in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

Speaking on Monday, July 13, Kega alleged that he was being tracked by about 10-armed men who he claimed were police officers.

“I have been attacked, and I just escaped by the grace of God. I have been told that there were about 10 gun-wielding police officers who have been tracking us from Ol Kalou,” he claimed.

The EALA MP noted that he was less than a kilometer from the Ol Kalou shopping centre when a double-cab allegedly blocked his vehicle.

Kega said his instincts alerted him to danger moments before one of the occupants pointed a gun at him.

File image of EALA MP Kanini Kega.

“We were less than a kilometer from the Ol Kalou shopping centre; one vehicle, a double-cab, came in front of us and blocked us, but through my instincts I was able to notice that these guys were not good people. In a flash of a second, one guy pointed a gun at me; I told my driver to swerve and speed off,” he narrated.

After escaping the first roadblock, Kega encountered another vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado without number plates blocking the road about 500 meters ahead.

The EALA MP said they again swerved the vehicle and managed to evade the unknown gunmen.

“We sped off and about 500 meters we found another Toyota Prado without a number plate blocking the road. We also swerved and sped off towards Nyahururu. They pursued us; it was only that my vehicle was a little bit faster than theirs and we were able to evade them,” Kega recounted.

The former Kieni MP said he sought refuge at a shopping centre between Ol Kalou and Ol Jororok where he hid in one of the shops.

Kega claimed that the gunmen found where he had parked his vehicle and broke all the windows

“Those police officers came to where we had parked my vehicle; they broke all the windows. I have never seen death that close,” he stated.

The EALA lawmaker thanked Nyandarua Senator John Methu and other allies who evacuated him from the scene.

“Thank you, Senator Methu and everybody else who evacuated me. I was actually evacuated from the scene of crime,” he said.

The incident comes a day after violent clashes were witnessed in separate incidents in Kisumu and Nyahururu during Linda Mwananchi events.

In Kisumu, the chaos erupted after a confrontation between two rival groups. The violence left one person dead; several others injured, nine motorcycles torched and a police vehicle damaged.

IN Nyahururu, a group of individuals attempted to disrupt a political rally in Nyahururu town by pelting stones at attendees.

The chaos caused minor injuries to several members of the public, including Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury and received treatment before being discharged.

Police officers have arrested 16 suspects so far in connection with the two attacks.