Editor's Review NTSA has announced that it will begin disposing of physical motor vehicle logbooks that remain uncollected for more than six months.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced that it will begin disposing of physical motor vehicle logbooks that remain uncollected for more than six months.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 14, the authority said motorists with pending logbooks at NTSA offices should visit the designated collection centres as soon as possible.

NTSA noted that failure to collect the documents could affect access to various NTSA services that require the original logbook.

It further stated that vehicle owners now have five months remaining to collect their logbooks before the disposal process begins.

"As of July 14, 2026, there are 5 months remaining until the deadline for collection. After this period, all uncollected logbooks will be disposed of in accordance with the Authority's policy," the notice read.

NTSA also appealed to all motorists with pending logbooks to collect them promptly, warning that failure to do so could disrupt access to services that require the original document.

"Motor vehicle owners who still have their logbooks at NTSA offices are urged to collect them as soon as possible to avoid any inconveniences. Please note that clients will not be able to access services that require a copy of a logbook without attaching the current/original logbook in their application," the notice added.

File image of customers at the NTSA offices

NTSA clarified that the collection of physical logbooks is free of charge.

Motor vehicle owners visiting collection centres are required to carry their previous logbook together with a valid identification document for verification before the new logbook is issued.

The authority added that all NTSA offices are open from Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to assist motorists with logbook collection and other related services.

This comes two weeks after NTSA revealed that vehicle inspections are expected to resume by December once a new automated inspection system is fully in place.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 30, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa explained that the resumption of inspections will depend on the readiness of the new system as well as the rollout of private vehicle inspection centres.

"By December, the inspection system is expected to be fully automated, with vehicles assessed by machines that generate reports without human intervention. As a result, enforcement will depend on the system's readiness and the rollout of private inspection centres," he said.

Kondiwa further announced that NTSA is planning to license 70 private vehicle inspection centers across the country.

He said the authority is currently mapping out the country for private investors to set up motor vehicle inspection centers.

Kondiwa noted that each county will have a private vehicle inspection center, adding that 10 centers will be set up along the Northern Transport Corridor, which runs from Mombasa to Malaba.

He mentioned that Nairobi and Mombasa counties are special and will get 10 and 3 additional inspection centers, respectively.

"We are mapping out the country for private investors in the motor vehicle inspection centers. First, we will make sure that there is an inspection center in every county. We know the transport corridors like the counties in the northern corridor from Mombasa to Malaba; we will have 10 inspection centers, making the number of centers 57.

"Nairobi and Mombasa are special. Nairobi is home to 60 percent of the vehicles, and Mombasa is the logistics gateway. Nairobi, we may add another 10, and Mombasa another 3. That will give you a total of 70 private inspection centers," he added.