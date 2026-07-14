Editor's Review IEBC has warned Ol Kalou voters against taking photos of marked ballot papers during the parliamentary by-election scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned Ol Kalou voters against taking photos of marked ballot papers during the parliamentary by-election scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, July 14, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said that taking a picture of a marked ballot paper is against section 7 of the Election Offences Act.

“We wish to remind Kenyans and the voters of Ol Kalou: please do not take a picture of your ballot paper once you mark it. This is because the sanctity and secrecy of the vote requires that you keep it secret.

“That is why we facilitate you to vote by way of secret ballot, so it will defeat the purpose if you again make that ballot public and it is against section 7 of the Election Offences Act,” said Ethekon.

The IEBC Chairperson made it clear that anyone who takes pictures of the ballot will be prosecuted and will be fined up to Ksh1 million if found guilty.

File image of IEBC Chair Erastus Edung Ethekon.

Ethekon also mentioned that offenders can face a jail term of up to three years.

“You shall be prosecuted, and if you are found guilty, you will be fined up to Ksh1 million. Besides that, the offending party can also be imprisoned to a term not exceeding three years,” Ethekon added.

At the same time, the IEBC Chair announced that the commission will use a digital register in the Thursday by-election.

“We will use a digital register that is integrated in our KIEMS kit. As required by law, we have gazetted the register for Ol Kalou constituency, and that register is secure,” he remarked.

Further, Ethekon urged registered Ol Kalou voters to turn out on the poll day with their original national ID Cards.

For residents with passports, the IEBC Chair said the holders must verify and confirm that they have not expired.

The ruling UDA party is set to face former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party in the Thursday by-election.

UDA had fielded Samuel Muchina Nyagah while DCP will be represented by Sammy Kamau Ngotho.

Jubilee, PNU, National Liberal Party, Kenya Moja Movement, Federal Party of Kenya, and People's Renaissance Movement parties have also fielded candidates in the by-election.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the passing away of David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho died on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.