Editor's Review The High Court has sentenced Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier Peter Mwaura Mugure to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering his wife and their two children.

The High Court has sentenced Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier Peter Mwaura Mugure to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering his wife and their two children.

In delivering the sentence on Tuesday, July 14, the trial judge described the killings as barbaric and ruled that the circumstances of the crime warranted the maximum custodial sentence.

The sentence came after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) secured Mugure's conviction on three counts of murder.

The High Court in Nyeri found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, concluding a trial that stemmed from the killings committed in October 2019.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 10, the ODPP said the senior military officer had been found guilty of murdering his two children and their mother after prosecutors presented evidence detailing the planning, execution and concealment of the killings.

"The accused, a senior military officer holding the rank of Major and formerly stationed at the Laikipia Air Base, was charged with the brutal murders of his two young children and their mother in October 2019," the statement read.

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

The prosecution told the court that it had presented compelling evidence showing the murders were carefully planned and executed.

Prosecutors said the accused lured his family to the military installation under the guise of a family visit before carrying out the killings.

"During the trial, Prosecution presented compelling evidence demonstrating that the accused meticulously planned and executed the killings.

"Led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Jennifer Kaniu and Principal Prosecution Counsel Pithon Mwangi, the Prosecution established that the accused lured his family to the airbase on 25th October 2019 under the pretext of a family visit," the statement added.

According to the ODPP, evidence presented before the court showed that on the morning of October 26, 2019, Mugure took the two children outside on the pretext of showing them around the grounds before killing them.

Prosecutors further established that he later killed their mother that evening before concealing the three bodies in the boot of his vehicle, removing them from the airbase and disposing of them at a remote location.

The prosecution also relied on witness testimony showing that preparations for the murders had been made days earlier, arguing that the actions demonstrated clear premeditation.

"Crucially, witness testimony established that the accused had visited the burial site three days before the killings and arranged for a shallow grave to be dug, demonstrating premeditation and a deliberate plan to eliminate his family," the statement further read.

In its judgment, the High Court found that the prosecution had presented credible, consistent and convincing evidence linking the accused to the murders, leading to his conviction on all three counts.

"In its judgment, the High Court held that the Prosecution had presented cogent, credible and consistent evidence that irresistibly pointed to the accused's guilt, leading to his conviction on all three counts of murder," the statement concluded.