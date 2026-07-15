Editor's Review Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has warned members of the public about fraudsters impersonating officials from his office in an attempt to deceive unsuspecting victims.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has warned members of the public about fraudsters impersonating officials from his office in an attempt to deceive unsuspecting victims.

In an update on Wednesday, July 15, the senator revealed that his office had identified individuals using specific phone numbers while falsely claiming to be his personal assistants.

According to Osotsi, the suspects are targeting teachers by misleading them into believing that his office is involved in teacher recruitment.

"My attention has been drawn to individuals using the numbers 0725539752 and 0796707157 and falsely posing as Personal Assistants in my office. They are deceiving teachers by claiming that my office is facilitating teacher recruitment," he wrote.

Osotsi distanced his office from the individuals behind the alleged scam, stressing that they have no connection with him or his staff.

He urged teachers and members of the public to avoid engaging with the suspects or providing them with any personal details.

"I wish to state that these individuals are not known to my office and have no authority to act on my behalf. I urge teachers and members of the public not to engage with them or share any personal information," he added.

Osotsi further described the scheme as a criminal enterprise and said he had called on investigative agencies to act swiftly against those responsible.

"This is a criminal scam. I have called on the relevant government agencies, including the DCI, to swiftly take action and track down and prosecute those responsible," he concluded.

File image of Godfrey Osotsi

This comes a day after Kenya Railways warned members of the public against falling victim to fake Madaraka Express ticket booking schemes after six suspects were arrested over an alleged fraud operation.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 14, the corporation said the arrests followed investigations into fraudulent online booking platforms and individuals posing as Kenya Railways officials to swindle unsuspecting passengers.

"Kenya Railways wishes to inform the public that six suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged fake Madaraka Express ticket booking scheme targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

"The arrests followed investigations into fraudulent online booking platforms and individuals impersonating the Corporation to defraud members of the public," the statement read.

Kenya Railways said investigations into the ticket fraud network are still underway and affirmed that it will continue collaborating with relevant investigative agencies to identify and prosecute all those involved.

"Investigations are ongoing, and Kenya Railways will continue working with the relevant investigative agencies to pursue all persons involved and ensure they are brought to account," the statement added.

The corporation also appealed to members of the public to report any cases of fraud or suspicious activities linked to Madaraka Express ticket bookings.

"The Corporation urges members of the public to continue reporting cases of fraud or suspicious activities relating to Madaraka Express ticket bookings. Anyone who has been defrauded or has information that may assist the ongoing investigations is encouraged to report to Kenya Railways," the statement further read.