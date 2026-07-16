Editor's Review Thousands of learners with disabilities are set to benefit after the government launched the third phase of distributing assistive devices.

Thousands of learners with disabilities are set to benefit after the government launched the third phase of distributing assistive devices.

On Thursday, July 16, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba flagged off the latest distribution exercise at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Kasarani, Nairobi.

According to the CS, the latest phase of the programme will see the Ministry of Education, through KISE, distribute 11,139 of assistive devices to inclusive learning programmes and special schools in all 47 counties.

"Through this phase, the Ministry of Education, through KISE, will distribute 11,139 assistive devices to 321 inclusive programmes and special schools serving learners with visual and physical impairments across all 47 counties," he wrote.

File image of Julius Ogamba inspecting the assistive devices

Ogamba also announced plans to expand the initiative beyond primary and secondary schools by extending the distribution of assistive devices to senior schools and institutions of higher learning.

"The Government will also extend the distribution of assistive devices to senior schools and tertiary institutions, including universities, to ensure that learners with disabilities continue receiving support throughout their educational journey," he added.

This comes a week after Ogamba confirmed that the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has paid the areas owed to the 2025 KJSEA and KCSE examiners.

In a statement, he revealed that the money was wired into the examiners' accounts on Thursday, July 9.

The disbursement of the delayed funds came after the National Treasury released Ksh1 billion to clear the balances owed to the markers.

"We are pleased to inform all examiners who participated in the marking of the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination that the balance of their marking allowances has been disbursed to their respective accounts by the Kenya National Examinations Council," the statement read.

Ogamba expressed gratitude to the examiners for being patient despite the delay in the remittance of their allowances.

"We commend the examiners and other contracted professionals for their professionalism, patience and continued commitment to fostering quality and credibility in our national assessments and examinations," the statement added.