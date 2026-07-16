Editor's Review The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has announced that it is introducing a new digital system for the attestation of medical certificates.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has announced that it is introducing a new digital system for the attestation of medical certificates.

In a notice on Thursday, July 16, the council said it is replacing the manual attestation of medical certificates with a fully online system that will be used by stakeholders going forward.

"The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council wishes to inform all stakeholders that it is transitioning from the manual attestation of medical certificates to a fully online attestation system," the notice read in part.

KMPDC said the rollout will be carried out in phases, beginning with a transition period running from July 20 to July 31, before the online platform becomes the only mode of processing medical certificate attestations from August 3.

"The transition phase will run from 20th July to 31st July 2026, with full implementation taking effect on 3rd August 2026. From this date, all medical certificate attestations will be processed exclusively through the online platform," the notice added.

KMPDC further clarified that access to the online attestation service will be restricted to licensed medical practitioners who are in good standing with the Council and who use the online service practitioner portal.

"The online attestation service will only be available through the online service practitioner portal to licensed medical practitioners who are in good standing with the Council," the notice further read.

According to KMPDC, the transition to the online platform is expected to strengthen ownership and accountability in the medical certification process while improving accessibility for practitioners and patients.

It also aims to speed up the processing of attestation requests and support KMPDC's commitment to digitising and automating its services to deliver greater transparency, reliability and service excellence.

File image of KMPDC CEO David Kariuki

Elsewhere, this comes a day after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) announced the rollout of a new Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform that will be used for all containerised cargo destined for Kenyan ports.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 4, the agency announced that the platform is now available and is set to go live on Monday, August 3.

"Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) informs all users of Kenya’s ports that an Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform, a digital pre-arrival cargo system for all containerised cargo destined for Kenya ports, is now available.

"The implementation of this platform will be launched on Monday, 3rd August, 2026," the notice read.

KRA explained that exporters shipping containerised cargo to Kenya will be required to obtain an ACD reference code through the online platform before loading their cargo for shipment.

"Exporters shipping goods to Kenya will obtain an ACD reference code from acd.kra.go.ke at the point of loading containerised cargo destined for Kenya ports," the statement added.

According to KRA, the ACD reference code will only be generated after exporters upload the required shipping documents to the platform.

These include a Draft Bill of Lading, Commercial Invoice, Freight Invoice and Export Declaration.

Once generated, the reference code must be endorsed on the Bill of Lading before the shipment is allowed to proceed to a Kenyan port.

The authority has also encouraged all stakeholders to visit the ACD platform for detailed guidance on the declaration process.

Those requiring further assistance can seek support through the official ACD email addresses provided by KRA.

KRA also cautioned stakeholders to ensure that all payments made through the system are properly received, credited and validated in the designated KRA accounts, warning that it will not be liable for payments that fail to meet those requirements.

"KRA notifies taxpayers that it will not accept responsibility for payments not received, credited and validated in the relevant KRA accounts," the notice concluded.