Editor's Review The men were riding in high-end SUVs and were armed with guns, clubs, and teargas deployment artillery.

Chaos erupted in the streets of Ol Kalou town on Thursday, July 16, after a team of masked, armed men showed up to cause mayhem.

The men were riding in high-end sports utility vehicles (SUVs), including Toyota Prados and Harriers, and were armed with guns, clubs, and teargas deployment artillery.

The unidentified individuals shot indiscriminately in the air and lobbed teargas canisters at residents at the AC Primary School polling station.

Residents began screaming as they sought safety from the armed men donning hooded clothes. The men also attacked journalists covering the by-election.

"They have taken my camera. They hit me with a teargas canister on my foot and punched me several times," one of the journalists said after his encounter.

A photo of the vehicles ferrying the masked, armed men who caused havoc in Ol Kalou.

Area residents voiced their agitation about the incident. According to one of the eyewitnesses, he had spotted a politician in one of the vehicles.

Earlier, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua issued a press statement accusing plainclothes officers of causing mayhem in the constituency.

Gachagua sensationally claimed that a section of UDA Members of Parliament (MPs) allegedly met rogue officers to plan the disruption of the peaceful election process.

"Having sensed defeat, UDA-allied MPs are allegedly meeting with rogue police officers to storm major polling stations, disrupt voting, and stuff ballot boxes," he stated.

The DCP Leader urged Inspector General Douglas Kanja to deploy uniformed police officers to stop their plainclothes colleagues who had allegedly gone rogue.

He further requested election observers, the international media, local media stations, social media users, and everyone with a camera to proceed to Huruma Polling Station, St. Joseph and AC Primary School to document any attempted attack or disruption.

"Members of the public must protect these two polling stations and remain vigilant at others that may be targeted," he stated.

The incidents came moments after several voters 'stopped' GSU officers from accessing the Ol Kalou Comprehensive School.

Meanwhile, Central Region Police Commander Joshua Nkanatha assured the area's residents of security during the mini poll. He further urged the residents to work with the police to uncover any incidents that threaten their safety.