Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed from his position as the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch taking over the role.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed from his position as the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch taking over the role with immediate effect.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the leadership changes on Thursday, July 16, after receiving and verifying official communication from the Senate Minority Leader, Stewart Madzayo, confirming that the Minority Party had complied with the relevant Standing Orders governing changes in its leadership.

"By the letter dated 16th of July 2026, I received correspondence from the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Justice Retired Stewart Madzayo, regarding changes in the Minority Party leadership affecting the office of the Deputy Senate Minority Whip," he said.

Kingi explained that Standing Order 23(4) allows senators belonging to the Minority Party to remove an office holder through a majority vote, while Standing Order 23(6) requires that such a decision be communicated to the Speaker in writing together with the minutes of the meeting and supporting documentation.

He said the letter submitted by the Minority Leader was accompanied by the minutes of the Minority Party meeting held on July 15 and a duly signed list of senators backing the resolution.

Kingi said the documents showed that Minority Party senators had resolved to remove Sifuna from the leadership position in line with the Standing Orders.

"From the correspondence, the minutes indicate that a resolution was passed to remove the Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator Edwin Sifuna, in accordance with Standing Order 23(4)," he added.

File image of Migori Senator Eddy Oketch

Kingi further stated that the same meeting elected Oketch to fill the vacancy created by Sifuna's removal, in accordance with the Senate's rules.

"The minutes further indicate the Minority Party elected Senator Eddy Oketch to serve as the Deputy Senate Minority Whip in his place pursuant to Standing Order 23(5)," he further said.

Kingi said he had fulfilled his responsibility under Standing Order 23(6) by verifying the documents before formally communicating the changes to the Senate, confirming that the leadership transition had taken effect.

"The Speaker upon receipt of the decision under paragraph 6 shall verify the correspondence received and deliver a communication to the Senate within three sitting days.

"In this regard, I have verified the correspondence received and hereby communicate that the Minority Party has effected a change in the office of the Deputy Senate Minority Whip," he noted.

Following the communication, Oketch assumes the office of Deputy Senate Minority Whip with immediate effect.

This comes a month after Sifuna was removed from the Senate Committee on Energy.

The changes were announced on Wednesday, June 17, by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who gave notice of a motion seeking the reconstitution of various Senate committees in accordance with the Standing Orders.

"I rise to give notice of the following motion, which is the reconstitution of standing committees that notwithstanding the resolution of the Senate made on the 12th of February 2025 and on the approval of senators to serve in various standing committees of the Senate and pursuant to Standing Order number 197, 199, 228, and the fourth schedule to the Standing Orders, the Senate approves the following senators nominated by the Senate Business Committee to serve in the standing committees of the Senate as follows," Cheruiyot told the House.

Under the proposed changes, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang' will replace Sifuna in the committee chaired by Siaya Senator and ODM leader Oburu Oginga.