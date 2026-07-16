Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said the Ol Kalou by-election is progressing smoothly as voting enters its final hours.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said the Ol Kalou by-election is progressing smoothly as voting enters its final hours.

In a statement, the commission said most polling stations opened at the scheduled time of 6:00 a.m., allowing voters to begin casting their ballots as planned.

"We appreciate Kenyans who woke up early in the morning, braving the chilly weather to queue at the various polling stations hours before opening," the statement read.

IEBC added that where voting was delayed or interrupted, polling hours would be extended to ensure affected voters are not disadvantaged.

"In polling stations where unexpected delay in opening or interruption in voting is experienced at a polling station, the Presiding Officer shall extend the hours of polling by the amount of time lost," the statement added.

The commission said voter turnout had reached 38.2 per cent of registered voters by 1:00 p.m. and praised all those involved in ensuring the election remained orderly.

"We commend the citizens, poll officials and security agencies for their professionalism, cooperation and commitment to maintaining peace and order throughout the polling process," the statement continued.

IEBC also assured voters that the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kits were functioning as intended to verify eligible voters.

"All eligible voters in the certified Register of Voters are being accurately identified using the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kits," the statement further read.

File image of IEBC Chair Erastus Edung Ethekon

IEBC explained that once polling closes at 5:00 p.m., presiding officers will begin counting and tabulating votes at their respective polling stations in full view of election agents, observers and the media.

It added that agents will be allowed to photograph official results forms, while copies of the forms will be displayed publicly at polling stations before returning officers verify, collate and declare the constituency results.

"After the close of polling at 5:00 P.M, the Presiding Officer - in full view of agents, observers, and the media - will open the ballot box, count the ballots and tabulate the results at the polling station in an open and transparent process," the statement noted.

IEBC further stated that only accredited individuals would be allowed into tallying centres and appealed to political leaders to cooperate with election officials to avoid disrupting the process.

It emphasized that anyone dissatisfied with the outcome should seek legal redress through the courts.

The commission also noted that members of the public will be able to access the by-election results through its online results portal.

"Only accredited persons with identification and badges are allowed to access the centers and observe the tallying and declaration of results.

"In cases where senior elected and party leaders would like to witness the Tallying process, we urge all of them to respect the integrity and the importance of the Tallying centre and to accord our officials and security the necessary cooperation and support," the statement read.

As the by-election nears its conclusion, IEBC urged all stakeholders to continue observing the law and maintaining peace throughout the remainder of the process and after the declaration of results.

"The Commission calls upon all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, agents, the media, and voters to respect the law, uphold peace during and after polling, and refrain from any actions that may compromise the secrecy or integrity of the vote," the statement concluded.

The by-election has attracted 9 candidates, including Samuel Muchina Nyagah of UDA and Sammy Kamau Ngotho of DCP.

Others are Edwin Muchiri (PNU), Stephen Wanyoike of the National Liberal Party (NLP), Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa (Jubilee), Timothy Kamau Kariuki (PRM), Edward Mwaniki (Kenya Moja Movement), Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi (FPK) and Rachael Wangui Njoroge (PDP).

However, chaos erupted in Ol Kalou Town after a team of masked, armed men showed up to cause mayhem.

The men were riding in high-end sports utility vehicles (SUVs), including Toyota Prados and Harriers, and were armed with guns, clubs, and teargas deployment artillery.

The unidentified individuals shot indiscriminately in the air and lobbed teargas canisters at residents at the AC Primary School polling station.

Residents began screaming as they sought safety from the armed men donning hooded clothes. The men also attacked journalists covering the by-election.

"They have taken my camera. They hit me with a teargas canister on my foot and punched me several times," one of the journalists said after his encounter.