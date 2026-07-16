Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions in five counties on Friday to allow for planned maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions in five counties on Friday, July 17, to allow for planned maintenance works.

In a notice on Thursday, July 16, the company said the planned outages will affect parts of Migori, Nyeri, Meru, Embu and Kiambu counties.

In Migori County, electricity will be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Masaba Market and Bohorera.

Areas expected to be affected include Masaba Market, Masaba Primary School, Masaba Village, Bohorera and all adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, power will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Muruguru, Marua and FK Resort areas.

The outage will affect Rukandu, Kiamuiru, Githiro, Satima Flour Mills, Mugwathi, Jubilant Nest Hotel, Vet Pro Ltd, Gachihi, Ngibuini, Mahugu, parts of Kahiga, Gikunju Maternity, Kwa George and nearby customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Meru County, the planned maintenance will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Gakurine, Kithoka and Chugu.

Customers in Gakurine, Kiandiu, Chungu, Kwiriro Market, Runongone Airtel, Kaithe Market, Kithoka, Freds Academy, Thiiri Cultural Centre, Bishop Lawi Imathiu Primary & Secondary, Kithoka Ripples and surrounding areas will be affected.

In Embu County, electricity will also be interrupted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Karurumo Market and Kanyuambora Market.

The affected locations include Karurumo Health Centre, Runyenjes Technical, J.B. Muturi, Kamumu Market, Karigiri Primary, Kianthambu Primary, and Kathagutari Primary.

Other affected areas are Kavengero Market, Ngunyumu Market, Kanyangi Market, Cianthia Secondary, Gwakaithi Primary, Iriri Primary and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Kiambu County, the outage is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Sigona, Zambezi and Mugumoini.

Areas to be affected include Sigona, Zambezi, Nderi, KARI Muguga, KETRI, Mugumoini, Kamangu, Kamangu Shopping Centre, Runana and neighbouring customers.