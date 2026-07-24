Editor's Review Sifuna emerged as the most preferred Opposition leader to face President William Ruto.

A popularity poll released by TIFA on Friday, July 24 has revealed that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is the most popular candidate from the Opposition.

According to the poll, Sifuna's preference for Kenya's next President stood at 15 per cent in June 2026. This was a 5 percent jump from May.

The Nairobi Senator came in second to President William Ruto, who remains the most preferred winner of the 2027 Presidential Election at 24 percent.

"Although opposition support remains fragmented, Sifuna has recorded the fastest rise among opposition figures, increasing from virtually no support in 2025 to 15% in June 2026, positioning him among the leading opposition contenders," TIFA reported

Jubilee Party's presidential aspirant and former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, leapfrogged Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka to become the second most popular candidate in the Opposition.

A file photo of Eugene Wamalwa, Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang'i.



Matiang'i's preference among Kenyans stood at 14 percent while Kalonzo's was reported to be at 13 percent. The two were closely followed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was the preferred Presidential candidate among 7 percent of Kenyans.

Kalonzo recorded the biggest declines among all Presidential candidates, dropping by 6 percentage points in the last month. Gachagua's preference among Kenyans also dipped, but by only 2 percent.

Notably, only two percent of Kenyans would vote for Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino for President if elections were held today.

While Ruto maintains the lead, he is likely to face stiff competition from the Opposition if the Opposition decides to support a single candidate.

The TIFA Poll revealed that 20 percent of Kenyans were still undecided on whom they would vote for as Head of State in the August 2027 General Election.

The poll further revealed that despite being partners under the Broad-based government, the majority of ODM supporters preferred Sifuna (44) to Ruto (20%) as the winner of the 2027 Presidential Poll.

Furthermore, 73 percent of ODM members support the Linda Mwananchi faction led by Senator Sifuna, against 24 percent who back the faction led by ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga.

"ODM supporters are consolidating behind the 'Linda Mwananchi' position, with support increasing while the alternative 'Linda Ground' position continues to lose ground," the report added.

The new poll results come just a day before Linda Mwananchi's grand rallies in Western Region, after which the elders from Mulemebe Nation are expected to endorse him as an elder and 'bless' him to run for president.