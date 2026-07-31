Editor's Review Quickmart has announced that its Chief Marketing Officer, Betty Wamaitha, will leave the retailer after more than a decade of service.

Quickmart has announced that its Chief Marketing Officer, Betty Wamaitha, will leave the retailer after more than a decade of service.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, the retailer said Wamaitha's departure will take effect on August 5, 2026, as she moves on to pursue the next phase of her career.

"After more than a decade of distinguished service to Quickmart, our Chief Marketing Officer, Ms Betty Wamaitha, has decided to step down from her role, effective 5 August 2026, to pursue the next chapter of her career," the statement read.

Quickmart said Wamaitha played a central role in building and positioning the company's brand, using creative campaigns and strategic marketing to strengthen its presence in the retail sector.

"Since joining the business, Wamaitha has led the marketing function in shaping and elevating the Quickmart brand through creative insight and marketing strategy," the statement added.

According to the retailer, Wamaitha and her marketing team helped cultivate the brand recognition and customer loyalty that supported the successful launch of new stores.

Quickmart also praised Wamaitha's contribution beyond marketing, saying she invested in developing colleagues and worked closely with teams across the organisation.

"Wamaitha has also been a mentor to colleagues across the organisation and a generous collaborator throughout her years at Quickmart," the statement further read.

File image of Betty Wamaitha

To maintain stability following her departure, Quickmart announced that Victor Muya will take charge of the marketing department in an acting capacity while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement gets underway.

"To ensure continuity in the interim, the marketing function will be overseen by Victor Muya as Acting Head of Marketing. A substantive appointment to the marketing role will be announced in due course," the statement noted.

As it confirmed the leadership transition, Quickmart thanked Wamaitha for her years of service and wished her success in her future career.

"On behalf of the Board, management, and the entire Quickmart family, we extend our deepest appreciation to Wamaitha for her service and dedication, and we wish her every success in her future endeavours," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the supermarket cautioned members of the public against falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes after identifying a fake email address being used to target job seekers.

In a notice on Thursday, July 9, Quickmart informed the public that the Gmail account was not affiliated with the company and should not be trusted.

"Beware of recruitment scams! The email [email protected] is not an official Quickmart email address," the notice read.

The supermarket advised prospective applicants to confirm that any recruitment advertisement claiming to be from Quickmart is genuine before proceeding with an application or sharing personal details.

"Before applying or sharing any personal information, always verify the authenticity of any Quickmart job advert through our official contacts," the notice added.

Quickmart also reminded the public that its recruitment process does not involve any form of payment and urged job seekers to remain vigilant against fraudsters.

"Quickmart will never ask for payment during any stage of the recruitment process. Protect yourself from scammers," the notice concluded.