Editor's Review DCI confirmed that the suspects will be paraded for an identification process before their arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest of two suspects who robbed and gang-raped victims of a road accident in Kikuyu Constituency.

The two suspects were nabbed on Saturday, August 1, following a joint operation by detectives from the Operations Action Team (OAT), the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and Kikuyu County.

The accused allegedly purported to be good samaritans who had come to help the victims, whose vehicle had lost control and ended up in a bush next to Kikuyu Boys High School. However, they turned against them and robbed and assaulted the female victim.

"Like wolves in sheep’s clothing, the suspects quickly revealed their true intentions. They descended on the vulnerable couple, robbing them of their valuables, coercing them into revealing their M-Pesa PINs before draining their accounts, and subjecting the female victim to a horrific gang rape," the DCI wrote.

The detectives arrested Kevin Ndereba Kilonzo and Shaban Warui Zainab in Kamngu, Kikuyu, and booked them at the Kikuyu Police Station.

A file photo of the Mercedes-Benz vehicle that was involved in an accident near Kikuyu Boys High School.



Investigators also recovered the mobile phones used to facilitate the fraudulent M-Pesa transaction and two pangas believed to have been used in the attack.

"The duo is currently in custody at Kikuyu Police Station pending an identification parade, processing and subsequent arraignment," the statement continued.

Notably, the DCI confirmed that it had widened its investigations and was in pursuit of a suspect who was in possession of the stolen mobile phones.

The officers are exploring possible links between the suspects and other violent robberies and sexual offences committed within Kikuyu Sub-County and its environs.

Meanwhile, the investigative agency expressed gratitude to members of the public whose timely information proved instrumental in aiding the investigation that led to a breakthrough in the case.

It further reiterated its commitment to hunting down violent criminals, dismantling their networks and ensuring they face the full force of the law.