Editor's Review Are expected to experience showers and thunderstorms over a few places during the afternoon.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued its weather forecast for Saturday, August 1, detailing conditions as they unfold.

The weatherman warns of rainfall in about 20 counties, alongside strong winds along the coast and cool, cloudy conditions in parts of central and eastern Kenya.

According to the agency, rain is expected in parts of Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Kakamega, Trans-Nzoia, Vihiga, Bomet, Nandi, Meru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Nyamira, Kisii, Kirinyaga, Embu, Murang'a, Nyeri and Nyandarua counties.

Several of the areas, particularly across the Rift Valley and western Kenya, are expected to experience showers and thunderstorms over a few places during the afternoon.

Trans-Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Narok and Nakuru are among counties that saw thunderstorm activity, while Bungoma recorded light showers and thunderstorms from Friday night, July 31.

The department also flagged intermittent cool and cloudy conditions for parts of Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Makueni and Kajiado counties.

Weather Station at the Kenya Meteorological Department headquarters, Nairobi.

Meanwhile, strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots, or 12.5 metres per second, are expected over Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Tana River, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu and Kitui counties, a warning that will be of particular concern to fishermen and other marine users along the coast.

Nairobi had partly cloudy Friday night, giving way to a cloudy morning with sunny intervals and an afternoon with a chance of light showers over a few places.

Temperatures in the capital are forecast to range between a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 26°C.

Elsewhere, Nyandarua and Nyeri are expected to record the coolest temperatures in the country, with lows of 10°C and 11°C respectively, alongside showers expected over a few places in the afternoon.

At the other end of the scale, Mandera is forecast to be the hottest county, with temperatures reaching a high of 35°C, matched by Turkana, which is also expected to experience showers and thunderstorms over a few places along the Kenya-South Sudan border.

Coastal counties, including Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu, are expected to have a mostly dry day dominated by sunny intervals, with only Mombasa and Kwale forecast to see light showers in the morning before clearing.