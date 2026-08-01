Editor's Review The officer, who was Raila Odinga's cousin, breathed his last on Friday, July 31, throwing his family and friends into mourning.

Kisumu woman representative Ruth Odinga has paid tribute to her late cousin, Job Odima Atinga, a former ranking officer in the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Odima breathed her last Friday, July 31.

In a statement, Ruth revealed she travelled to Siaya County on Friday evening to join the family in mourning, describing Atinga's passing as untimely and paying tribute to a career she said was defined by dedication to the country's security.

"I came to Alego Kakan to sit with the family of my late cousin, Mr. Job Odima Atinga, as we mourn his untimely passing," Odinga said.

The lawmaker revealed that after his stint with the civilian intelligence service, the deceased was posted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nyanza Regional Office, his last posting.

Ruth noted that Odima's stints at both the NIS and DCI capped a career spent safeguarding the nation's peace and security.

"Odima served this country with distinction as a senior officer in the National Intelligence Service, and his final posting at the DCI Nyanza Regional Office demonstrates a life that was dedicated to the peace and security of our nation. His was a career built on integrity, courage, and quiet, selfless service to Kenya," she said.

Job Atinga served in a senior role in the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

She extended condolences to the deceased's widow, Syprose Odupe Atinga, and his children, pledging her family's continued support during the mourning period.

In her tribute, Ruth honoured her cousin's service to the country.

"To my sister-in-law, Syprose Odupe Atinga, and to Job's children: our family grieves with you. We will continue to walk with you through this difficult season," she said.

"Fare thee well, Job. Your service to this nation will not be forgotten," added Ruth.

In other news, a high-ranking official within the NIS tragically ended his own life inside his residence in the Kilimani area of Nairobi.

According to the police, Tom Mboya Adala, who served as an assistant director at the intelligence agency, inflicted a fatal firearm wound to the right side of his head with a handgun, with the projectile discharging through the left side.

The 54-year-old high-ranking officer shared his home with his nephew, Francis Oduor, who subsequently logged the initial formal report regarding the event at the nearby Kilimani Police Station.

According to Oduor's account, he last interacted with Adala late night just before heading upstairs to his bedroom to retire for the evening.

By morning, however, the assistant director had not emerged from his living quarters, a delay that spurred Oduor alongside the domestic worker to search the property for him.

Their search led them to the servant's quarters, where they discovered Adala's lifeless body, prompting Oduor to reach out to family members who swiftly alerted law enforcement to attend the scene.

Upon securing the immediate premises, investigating officers retrieved a Glock 19 handgun and an attached magazine housing three live rounds, in addition to locating a single discharged shell casing.

A subsequent inspection of his primary bedroom by visiting senior intelligence executives revealed another magazine containing 13 unspent rounds, alongside a written suicide note left sitting atop his bed.

Adala, whose official posting was stationed at the national NIS headquarters located in Ruaraka, had reportedly been enduring ongoing struggles with his mental health leading up to the incident.