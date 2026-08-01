Editor's Review Gachagua has revealed three categories of leaders who will not be accepted into DCP.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed three categories of leaders who will not be accepted into the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Speaking during an interview with Herman Manyora on Friday, July 31, Gachagua stated that any MP who voted in favour of the 2024 Finance Bill will not be allowed to join DCP.

He added that the leaders who voted in favour of his impeachment, as well as those who allegedly allowed goons to be unleashed to attack the Mount Kenya residents, will not be allowed, unless the people advise him otherwise.

"We don't want traitors, anybody who removed me from office, passed the 2024 Finance Bill and organised goons to attack our people in churches, we don't want.

"I told them that they could not betray their people. During colonial times, if a Mau Mau freedom fighter had one bullet left in his chamber and he met a white soldier and a homeguard, he would shoot the homeguard," the ex-DP reiterated,

A file photo of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua.



Gachagua noted that while he would love to accommodate every leader from the Mountain who would like to come back home despite working with Ruto, the bark stopped with the people.

He admitted that some of the leaders needed to be cut some slack because President William Ruto could have tricked them into doing some things that aggravated the Mount Kenya residents.

"I believe that we should forgive them because they are our children, and Ruto is a very deceptive character who can deceive anyone. I am appealing to other leaders and the community to forgive them, but they don't want to," he added.

The DCP Leader alleged that an MP from Laikipia County, who is allied with the government, was manhandled by his supporters outside Wamunyoro while trying to seek an audience with him.

Meanwhile, he opined that his former Boss would dump DP Kithure Kindiki ahead of the 2027 General Election. According to Gachagua, Kindiki does not have the numbers needed to be Ruto's running mate.

The DCP Leader further dismissed claims that he would work with Ruto in the foreseeable future, stating that he would be committing political suicide.