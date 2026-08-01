Editor's Review Kenya Railways explained that the team's undertaking will facilitate a smooth and transparent implementation process.

On Friday, July 31, Kenya Railways confirmed that it has begun identifying land for purchase to pave the way for the construction of the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Gauge Railway (SGR).

The Corporation stated that it had deployed a team of experts to conduct pre-acquisition surveys and boundary picking for land acquisition.

Kenya Railways explained that the team's undertaking will facilitate a smooth and transparent implementation process.

"Boundary picking for affected parcels of land along the corridor ensures accurate identification of affected land, protection of landowners' rights, fair compensation, and prevention of boundary disputes," the statement read in part.

The firm added that the process also facilitates survey and mapping, supports transparent public participation, reduces project delays and protects public resources.

A file photo of machines on site for the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba SGR project.



It lauded the project, which was officially launched on July 1, as a transformative investment that will drive Kenya's economic growth.

"Communities along the railway corridor are set to benefit both during and after construction through increased economic opportunities, improved connectivity and enhanced livelihoods," the statement continued.

Kenya Railways reiterated its commitment to facilitate regional trade, reducing logistics costs and driving economic integration within East Africa.

Earlier, Kenya Railways announced that work has begun in Narok County, describing the occasion as a historic moment for both the corporation and the country.

The corporation said the commencement of construction follows the project's official launch earlier this year by President William Ruto.

It noted that Narok County will play a significant role in the project as a substantial section of the railway line will pass through the county.

"Narok County, which covers approximately 100 kilometres of the SGR corridor, plays a critical role in this transformative infrastructure project.

"The people of Narok have shown great enthusiasm and optimism for this project, reflecting the immense opportunities it is expected to unlock for the region," the statement added.

Kenya Railways also urged landowners and other affected individuals to work closely with the relevant government agencies during the land acquisition process to ensure concerns are addressed through the established legal framework.