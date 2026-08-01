Editor's Review The NYOTA Project has launched a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme aimed at preparing facilitators who will deliver Socio-Emotional Skills Development (SESD) training to youth beneficiaries across several counties.

The NYOTA Project has launched a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme aimed at preparing facilitators who will deliver Socio-Emotional Skills Development (SESD) training to youth beneficiaries across several counties.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, the project said the programme is designed to build trainers' capacity by providing them with the knowledge and practical facilitation skills needed to help youth develop critical socio-emotional competencies.

"The programme equips trainers with the knowledge, practical skills and facilitation techniques required to effectively guide young people in developing essential socio-emotional competencies, including self-awareness, communication, teamwork, problem-solving, resilience, emotional management and positive decision-making," the statement read.

The project stated that the training serves as a platform for facilitators to improve their teaching methods, exchange experiences and address challenges while ensuring a common approach to engaging beneficiaries throughout the programme.

"The training also provides a platform for trainers to strengthen their facilitation approaches, share experiences, address emerging challenges and align on effective strategies for engaging beneficiaries throughout the training period," the statement added.

File image of the training exercise

NYOTA noted that enhancing the skills of trainers is essential to ensuring that the SESD programme is delivered effectively and achieves positive results for participating youth.

"Strengthening the capacity of trainers is key to ensuring that SESD training is delivered consistently, effectively and in a manner that achieves meaningful outcomes for participating youth," the statement concluded.

The ToT programme is currently being rolled out across Lots 5, 6 and 7, covering the counties of Isiolo, Marsabit, Laikipia, Samburu, Turkana, Baringo, Nandi, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Lamu, Mombasa, Kilifi, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Tana River.

This comes days after the government warned members of the public against a fraudulent group claiming to recruit and register beneficiaries for the Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation Project (KJET) and NYOTA Project.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 29, the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) flagged a WhatsApp group circulating messages that demand payments from members of the public in exchange for registration and access to programme benefits.

A screenshot shared by MSEA shows a group dubbed 'NYOTA FORUM,' where an administrator claims to be selecting beneficiaries and instructs interested individuals to contact them privately.

The message further suggests that priority would be given to successful KJET applicants and NYOTA beneficiaries, raising fears that unsuspecting members of the public could be lured into paying money to fraudsters.

MSEA cautioned that the group is not affiliated with the authority or the government programmes it claims to represent.

"It has come to our attention that a forum/group is fraudulently charging youth and other members of the public a fee to 'join' or 'register' as beneficiaries of the Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation Project-KJET and the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement. Don’t fall for it," the notice read in part.

MSEA warned that it will not be held liable for any financial losses incurred by individuals who choose to engage with fraudsters posing as programme officials.