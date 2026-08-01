Editor's Review The victims are said to have been on their way to a rice farming job in the Mwea irrigation scheme.

At least nine people have died after three-wheeled vehicle commonly known us tuktuk collided with a lorry Saturday, August 1.

The accident occured at a spot along the Mwea–Embu Highway at Murubara in Kirinyaga County.

According to police accounts, the lorry, which was reportedly ferrying goods, lost control and rammed into the tuk-tuk in the Murubara area, within Mwea East.

Some witnesses indicate the driver had swerved to avoid potholes on the road before ploughing into the tuk-tuk and striking nearby pedestrians.

The lorry driver has since been arrested as police launch investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Photos from the scene show the extent of the destruction. The tuk-tuk was left almost unrecognisable, its metal frame crumpled and torn apart, with the front section flattened and the vehicle's bodywork twisted into jagged, mangled pieces scattered by the roadside.

One of its wheels was left exposed and detached from the wreckage, an indication of the force of the collision.

Police say the victims were on their way to a rice farming job in the Mwea irrigation scheme area when the accident occurred.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

Breakdown services arrived at the scene to tow the wreckage out of the scene.

The accident occurred a day after another devastating multi-truck crash along the Marsabit-Isiolo Highway.

The accident claimed the lives of five individuals during the early morning hours of Friday, July 31.

Reports indicate that the deadly collision occurred around 4 am near the Kargi Junction intersection, resulting in one additional victim suffering critical injuries.

Providing details on the incident, Marsabit County Police Commander Leonard Kimaiyo explained that both long-haul trucks were carrying cargoes of beans and driving toward Isiolo when one of the heavy vehicles rear-ended the other.

The severe force of the crash resulted in four immediate fatalities at the scene, while a fifth individual succumbed to their injuries while undergoing emergency care at the Marsabit County Referral and Teaching Hospital.

The sole surviving victim were admitted for continued medical treatment at the facility.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary unit at the Marsabit County Referral and Teaching Hospital as the police embarked on their investigations to determine the full circumstances of the crash.