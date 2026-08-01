Editor's Review SHA has issued a notice reminding non-salaried households across the country to register for the national health insurance scheme.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has issued a notice reminding non-salaried households across the country to register for the national health insurance scheme.

In an update on Saturday, August 1, the authority said registration enables individuals and their families to access healthcare services at SHA-accredited facilities nationwide.

"Every Kenyan has the right to affordable, quality healthcare. Under the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023 and its Regulations, 2024, all residents, including farmers, traders, boda boda riders, casual workers, domestic workers and the self-employed, are required to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA)," the notice read.

According to SHA, non-salaried households can register through several platforms, including by dialing *147# on a mobile phone, visiting the SHA or Afya Yangu websites, or visiting any SHA branch office or Huduma Centre.

Applicants are required to create an account using their National ID number and a phone number registered in their name before setting a confidential PIN.

SHA said applicants should confirm that their personal information matches their identification documents before adding eligible dependants, including spouses and children where applicable.

They are also required to complete a means testing process by providing accurate details about their income, household and assets to determine the amount they will contribute.

After assessment, SHA will notify members of their monthly or annual contribution.

Members can either pay the annual contribution in full or opt for the Lipa Pole Pole payment plan, which allows instalment payments.

File image of a Social Health Authority (SHA) signage

Under the arrangement, healthcare cover becomes active once payments equivalent to four months of the annual contribution have been made.

Payments can also be made through Paybill number 200222 using the member's National ID number as the account number.

Once the required payment has been made, members can activate their healthcare cover and access services by presenting their National ID at any SHA-accredited healthcare facility across the country.

SHA cautioned members against delaying their contributions, warning that unpaid balances will attract additional charges.

"Late payment of contributions attracts a 2% penalty on the outstanding amount for the period it remains unpaid," the statement added.

SHA further noted that members with unpaid contributions and accumulated penalties will not be able to access healthcare benefits under the Fund until all outstanding amounts have been settled.

"All outstanding contributions and penalties must be cleared before access to healthcare services under the Fund resumes," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Digital Health Agency (DHA) warned health facilities against fraudulent certificates being circulated by individuals seeking to mislead healthcare providers into believing their Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS) have been certified.

The warning follows the circulation of counterfeit 'Certificate of System Compliance' documents bearing the Digital Health Agency’s branding and signatures.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 21, the agency urged healthcare providers to remain vigilant and verify every certificate before accepting it as genuine.

"Please be cautious of fake certificates being circulated to deceive health facilities. Kindly verify the authenticity of any HMIS certificate through the official DHA verification portal," the notice read.

The agency noted that verification through its official portal is the only reliable way to confirm whether a certificate has been legitimately issued following the required system assessment and compliance process.