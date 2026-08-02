Editor's Review The vessel ran into trouble in waters off Mkondoni, capsizing due to strong winds and rough sea conditions.

The Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) has announced a successful rescue operation at the Kenyan coast, where a vessel with 40 people onboard capsized Saturday morning, August 1.

The agency responded to the distress calls with swift search-and-rescue operation.

According to KCGS, personnel from its Shimoni Station responded after MV Siri Ya Mafanikio ran into trouble in waters off Mkondoni, capsizing due to strong winds and rough sea conditions.

The vessel had left Shimoni at 8 am bound for Pemba, carrying a total of 10 crew members and 30 passengers.

Responding officers managed to pull all 40 occupants of the vessel to safety, with the wreckage subsequently towed to the Shimoni Port Zone, where investigations into the circumstances of the capsizing are now underway.

"KCGS Shimoni station conducts successful search and rescue after vessel capsizes off Mkondoni," the Coast Guard said in a statement announcing the operation.

Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) responders rescued 40 people who were onboard a vessel that capsized Saturday morning, August 1.

Detailing the sequence of events, the agency said:

"Yesterday, personnel from KCGS Shimoni Station successfully responded to a distress call and conducted a search-and-rescue operation. Upon arrival at the scene, MV Siri Ya Mafanikio was found capsized in waters off Mkondoni due to strong winds and rough seas. The vessel had departed Shimoni at 0800 hrs bound for Pemba, carrying 10 crew members and 30 passengers."

The agency confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident, crediting the outcome to the readiness of its personnel and the speed of their response.

"All 40 persons on board (crew and passengers) were safely rescued by responding personnel. The vessel's wreckage was towed to the Shimoni Port Zone for further investigation. The successful operation underscores KCGS personnel's commitment to safeguarding lives at sea and ensuring a timely response to maritime emergencies," its statement added.

The Shimoni-Pemba route is a busy maritime corridor connecting the Kenyan coast to Tanzania's Pemba Island, frequently used by both cargo and passenger vessels.

Investigations into what caused MV Siri Ya Mafanikio to capsize, including whether the vessel was carrying passengers within its approved capacity, are expected to continue as authorities examine the wreckage.