Editor's Review Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has warned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against tribal politics in his planned tour of the Rift Valley region.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has warned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against tribal politics in his planned tour of the Rift Valley region.

Speaking on Sunday, August 2, during a church service in Uasin Gishu, Mandago said Gachagua is welcome to visit the Rift Valley region but said the leaders from the region will not allow him to incite the locals.

Senator Mandago urged Gachagua to only seek political support and sell his agenda to the Rift Valley locals.

“I have seen Gachagua has announced he will tour Nakuru and the Rift Valley region. We, as the leadership of the Rift Valley, have no problem with any leader visiting any part of this nation.

“But we have a problem if you are coming to the Rift Valley to incite people. We want to tell you categorically, come and ask for votes, share your agenda. As for bringing tribalism, we have said we shall not go back to where we came from,” the Uasin Gishu Senator stated.

File image of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago.

Mandago’s remarks come after Gachagua said he has received invitations to tour the Rift Valley region.

Speaking on Friday, July 31, Gachagua disclosed that he has been invited to visit Emurua Dikirr, Bomet and Kericho.

The former Deputy President also said he has been invited to attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Elgeyo Marakwet and is analyzing the invitation.

“Murkomen has been unleashing terror on me in my own backyard in the Mt Kenya; I don’t know if they will allow me to visit the Kalenjin nation. I will try; I am a fearless person.

“I have invitations to visit South Rift, more so Emurua Dikirr, Bomet and Kericho. I also have an invitation to go to Elgeyo Marakwet on Mashujaa Day. I am analyzing that,” Gachagua stated.