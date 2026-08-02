Editor's Review Showers are expected across regions alternating with sunny intervals.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast rain across close to 30 counties on Sunday, August 2.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect large parts of western Kenya, the Rift Valley and sections of the coast and central regions during the morning and afternoon.

In its daily forecast issued on Saturday, August 1, the agency noted that rain is expected in parts of Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Kakamega, Trans-Nzoia, Vihiga, Bomet, Nandi, Meru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Nyamira, Kisii, Kirinyaga, Embu, Murang'a, Nyeri and Nyandarua counties.

Looking specifically at the morning and afternoon outlook, coastal counties are expected to see a wet start before clearing.

Mombasa and Kwale are forecast to record light showers in the morning before giving way to sunny intervals in the afternoon, while Kilifi has a chance of light showers over a few places in the morning, also clearing by afternoon.

File image of a weather station.

In the central region, Tharaka-Nithi is expected to see sunny intervals with light showers over a few places in the afternoon, while Nyandarua is forecast to experience light rains in the morning followed by showers over a few places in the afternoon.

Nyeri is expected to remain largely cloudy through the morning, with showers expected over a few places by afternoon.

The Rift Valley is expected to bear the brunt of Sunday's wet weather.

Turkana is forecast to see light rains in the morning and showers with thunderstorms over a few places in the afternoon, while West Pokot, Samburu, Baringo, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho and Bomet are all expected to experience showers, and in several cases thunderstorms, during the afternoon.

Trans-Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nandi are forecast to see light rains in the morning, with showers and thunderstorms expected over a few places by afternoon.

Western Kenya is also expected to see significant rainfall activity.

Kakamega, Vihiga and Bungoma are forecast to record light rains in the morning, followed by showers and thunderstorms over a few places in the afternoon.

Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira are similarly expected to see sunny intervals in the morning giving way to showers and, in most cases, thunderstorms by afternoon.

Counties expected to remain largely dry through the day include Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Meru, Embu, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nairobi, all of which are forecast to experience cloudy or sunny intervals without significant rainfall during the morning and afternoon periods.

The Department also flagged intermittent cool and cloudy conditions for parts of Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Makueni and Kajiado counties, alongside strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots expected over Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Tana River, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu and Kitui counties.

Meanwhile, according to rainfall data recorded between Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1, the Eldoret meteorological station registered the highest rainfall amount among the monitoring stations, at just under 7mm, followed by Kakamega at approximately 5.5mm and Kericho at around 3.7mm.