Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the alleged abduction of Mlolongo businessman Jimmy Mutava.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the alleged abduction of Mlolongo businessman Jimmy Mutava.

In a statement on Sunday, August 2, DCI said detectives from the Anti-Abduction Unit are leading the investigation following a report lodged at Mlolongo Police Station on July 27, 2026.

The investigative agency noted that the detectives are pursuing several suspects to establish the circumstances surrounding Mutava’s abduction.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wishes to inform the public that detectives from the DCI Anti-Abduction Unit have taken over investigations into the reported alleged abduction of Jimmy Mutava, following a report made at Mlolongo Police Station on 27th July 2026.

“Investigations are currently underway, with detectives pursuing several persons of interest as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported incident,” read part of the statement.

File image of DCI director Mohamed Amin

The DCI also appealed to members of the public with any information on the alleged abduction of Mutava to contact the agency.

“The DCI appeals to anyone with additional information that may assist the investigations to share it confidentially by calling the toll-free Fichua Kwa DCI number - 0800 722 203 or sending a WhatsApp message to 0709 570 000,” DCI added.

Mutava was allegedly abducted on Monday, July 27 night by armed men in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

The businessman had reportedly gone to meet a senior police officer attached to the Mlolongo police station at an entertainment joint when he was abducted.

According to Mutava's family, the businessman had received a call from the officer requesting a meeting.

CCTV footage from the joint showed four armed men forcing Mutava into a waiting double-cabin pick-up before driving away.

On June 10, Mutava had filed a complaint with the police claiming that members of his community were being attacked by unknown individuals accompanied by police officers.