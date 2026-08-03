Editor's Review Cooperatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed reports of eyeing the Deputy President position.

Cooperatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed reports of eyeing the Deputy President position.

Speaking on Monday, August 3, Oparanya said he has not considered going to the Deputy President seat.

CS Oparanya noted that the seat is already occupied by Kithure Kindiki, saying it is premature to talk about it.

“I have not thought about becoming Deputy President. That office is already occupied by someone, and I respect him; he is doing a very good job.

“I think it is premature to talk about it. People keep talking about it, but you have never heard me taking,” said Oparanya.

File image of DP Kithure Kindiki and CS Wycliffe Oparanya.

The Cooperatives CS went on to say he was caught off guard when Suna East MP Junet Mohamed endorsed him for the Deputy President's position.

“In fact, I was surprised when I was seated in a meeting, and Junet stood up and, without me knowing, he talked about it. He has continued to talk in other places even without my knowledge,” CS Oparanya added.

On Sunday, July 26, Junet endorsed CS Oparanya to be President Ruto’s running mate in 2027.

Junet said ODM and UDA will enter into a coalition agreement with Ruto being the flag bearer while ODM will have the running mate.

“We are going to unite and form the 2027 government with President William Ruto. If UDA produces the presidential candidate, ODM wants the deputy president's position, and the person best suited for it is Wycliffe Oparanya,” Junet said.

However, Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku called out Oparanya and urged him to concentrate on his Cabinet duties, insisting that no one would remove Kindiki from the Deputy President's office.

"Oparanya, do your job as a Cabinet Secretary and stop bothering us. Nobody can take away our Deputy President's position," he said.

Ruku also addressed ODM leaders, saying Kindiki's supporters were equally capable of joining the party if it became necessary to safeguard Kindiki's position.

"I want to tell those in ODM that we too can join the party and work to ensure that Kindiki remains William Ruto's deputy," he added.