Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested 53 pedestrians in Nairobi as it steps up enforcement against unsafe road use.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested 53 pedestrians in Nairobi as it steps up enforcement against unsafe road use.

In an update on Monday, August 3, the authority said the operation was conducted at the Transami pipeline footbridge, where officers targeted individuals accused of ignoring designated crossing points and obstructing the smooth flow of traffic.

The suspects are expected to be presented before court.

"A total of 53 pedestrians were arrested today at Transami pipeline foot bridge and will be arraigned in court for obstructing free flow of traffic. The offenders are expected to be arraigned in court this morning," NTSA said.

NTSA appealed to members of the public to observe traffic regulations by using the available pedestrian infrastructure instead of crossing busy roads at unauthorized locations.

It noted that such behaviour not only puts lives at risk but also interferes with the movement of vehicles.

"The Authority urges pedestrians to use designated footbridges/crossings at all times as crossing in undesignated areas not only endangers their lives but puts also other road users at risk and disrupts traffic," the authority added.

File image of officers during the crackdown

This comes days after NTSA arrested 35 pedestrians during a crackdown at the Buruburu interchange.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, the authority said the suspects were arrested while crossing the highway instead of using the designated footbridge.

NTSA noted that the pedestrians were disrupting the free flow of traffic at the Buruburu interchange.

"Enforcement operations at Buruburu Interchange, targeting pedestrians who fail to use the designated footbridge while crossing the road, are ongoing.

"A total of 35 pedestrians have been arrested for failing to use the footbridge, thereby obstructing the free flow of traffic," the authority stated.

Prior to that, NTSA officers had arrested 19 pedestrians during a crackdown at the Pangani Footbridge.

In an update on Friday, July 24, the authority said the suspects were expected to appear in court once the charge sheet had been prepared.

"A total of 19 pedestrians have been arrested at pangani footbridge and booked, they will proceed to court in a few as the charge sheet is being prepared," NTSA said.

Similarly, on July 21, at least 22 pedestrians were arrested and charged in court following a crackdown by NTSA along Thika Road.

The authority, in a statement, confirmed that the pedestrians were caught crossing the highway instead of using the installed footbridge.

NTSA explained that the accused committed a traffic offense by undermining the free flow of traffic along the Thika Superhighway.

"A total of 22 pedestrians have been arraigned in court for willfully obstructing the free flow of traffic at Allsops footbridge," the statement read in part.

NTSA stated that it would continue to sensitize pedestrians on road safety, while taking action on traffic offenders.

"The Authority, in collaboration with NPS and the Nairobi City County, will continue educating pedestrians on safe road use," NTSA added.