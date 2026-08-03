Editor's Review Police have launched investigations and are searching for an online taxi driver who allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man to death following a road rage incident in Nairobi.

Police have launched investigations and are searching for an online taxi driver who allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man to death following a road rage incident near Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

According to reports, the suspect reportedly fled the scene immediately after the attack and remains at large.

The victim, identified as Kennedy N'geno, later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to hospital by relatives and friends.

According to the family, the deceased had travelled to Nairobi from his rural home in Roret, Kericho County, on Friday, July 31.

He first visited his cousin's home in Uthiru, where they spent time together before leaving for drinks.

Later that evening, the group headed towards Pipeline, with Kennedy travelling separately from his cousin and friends.

The confrontation reportedly began after an online taxi driver allegedly rammed into the vehicle carrying Kennedy's relatives from behind.

The driver is said to have become aggressive, walked to their vehicle and smashed its windscreen.

After driving about 50 metres away, the relatives called Kennedy to explain what had happened, informing him that another motorist had hit their vehicle from behind and shattered the windscreen.

Kennedy reportedly advised them to stop again and ask the driver why he had reacted aggressively.

File image of a police vehicle

Moments later, Kennedy arrived at the scene, where he allegedly confronted the taxi driver.

During the argument, the suspect is said to have retrieved a knife from his vehicle, stabbed Kennedy and fled shortly after.

The family said they rushed the injured Kennedy to Mbagathi Hospital, but they were allegedly informed that he could not be treated there and were referred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Despite efforts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries after arriving at the referral hospital.

This comes a day after a 32-year-old man was arrested over the alleged murder of his wife following a domestic dispute in Sabwani, Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, DCI said officers responded to the incident after receiving a report from the area's Assistant Chief and launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

"Police officers from Waitaluk Police Station, working jointly with detectives from DCI Kiminini and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel, responded to the scene following a report from the area Assistant Chief," the statement read.

According to DCI, when officers arrived at the couple's home, they discovered the body of Joan Nanjala lying on a bed inside the house.

She had sustained multiple injuries, including a dislocated right shoulder, a deep cut above her right eyebrow and injuries to her right leg.

Investigators established that the fatal incident is believed to have occurred after a disagreement between the suspect and the deceased escalated into violence.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the fatal attack followed a domestic dispute between the suspect and the deceased," the statement added.

Crime Scene Investigation personnel examined and documented the scene before the body was taken to Cherangany Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

"CSI personnel processed the scene and documented critical evidence before the body was moved to Cherangany Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination," the statement further read.