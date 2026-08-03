Editor's Review The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced the placement timelines for the new Ronald Ngala Utalii College in Kilifi County.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced the placement timelines for the new Ronald Ngala Utalii College in Kilifi County.

The announcement was made on Monday, August 3, after KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome and Kenya Utalii College Principal and CEO Mark Ogendi attended a multisectoral meeting with Kilifi County officials and other stakeholders to discuss preparations for the opening of the new campus.

KUCCPS confirmed that the college will begin admitting its inaugural class in September 2026, with the placement agency set to conduct on-site student placement for the first intake.

According to the agency, the institution is targeting the admission of 1,000 students to pursue Tourism and Hospitality programmes.

"The college is expected to admit its first cohort of trainees in September 2026. KUCCPS will undertake on-site placement of students to the campus for the intake, with a target to admit 1,000 students in Tourism and Hospitality courses," the statement read.

KUCCPS noted that the establishment of the new institution represents a significant step in expanding opportunities for tourism and hospitality education.

"Establishment of the new college is a milestone towards enhancing access to tourism and hospitality training and supporting skills development for the tourism sector," the statement added.

The Ronald Ngala Utalii College will offer diploma and short-term courses in hospitality, catering, hotel management, seafaring, and other tourism-related disciplines.

File image of KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome

This comes weeks after the government announced the completion and operationalisation of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitale Campus in Trans Nzoia County.

In an update on Monday, July 13, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the completion of the campus reflects President William Ruto's commitment to ensuring Universal Health Coverage through investment in healthcare training institutions.

"That commitment is evident in the completion of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitale Campus in Trans Nzoia County, whose construction began in April 2024 and was completed barely two years later in January, 2026," he wrote.

Omollo noted that although the facility has not yet been officially commissioned, it has already begun fulfilling its intended purpose by admitting students and offering medical training programmes.

"Although yet to be officially commissioned, the Campus is operational since March, 2026 and is already playing a critical role in training the next generation of healthcare professionals," he added.

Omollo added that the institution has already enrolled more than 600 students across several health-related disciplines, contributing significantly to the country's healthcare workforce development.

"The institution currently hosts more than 600 students pursuing programmes in Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Mortuary Science, Emergency Medical Technician, distance-learning nursing for practising health workers and other health-related courses," he further said.

According to Omollo, the KMTC Kitale Campus features 12 classrooms, a library, an ICT laboratory, administrative offices and additional learning spaces designed to provide a conducive environment for quality medical education.

He further said the government will continue protecting investments in education and healthcare infrastructure as it expands the country's pool of qualified health workers needed to sustain Universal Health Coverage.

"As the Government continues to expand the pipeline of skilled health workers needed to sustain UHC, the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration remains committed to safeguarding these gains by ensuring the security of learning institutions, protecting public investments and maintaining the stable environment necessary for uninterrupted training of Kenya's future healthcare workforce," he concluded.