Editor's Review More than 23,000 nurses and midwives from across Kenya are expected to converge in Nairobi on Thursday, August 6, for a planned demonstration.

More than 23,000 nurses and midwives from across Kenya are expected to converge in Nairobi on Thursday, August 6, for a planned demonstration.

The protest is expected to draw participants from all 47 counties, with the healthcare workers set to present their grievances to key government institutions.

Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives General Secretary Seth Panyako notified authorities about the planned demonstration in a letter dated Monday, August 3.

"We kindly notify you of a planned gathering and procession by Nurses and Midwives from all the 47 counties (500 Nurses from each County-total 23,500) and request for security during the event on 6th August, 2026," the letter read.

Panyako further outlined the planned route for the procession, saying the participants will march from Greenpark Nairobi to the offices of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the Council of Governors (CoG) to present their concerns.

"The gathering will be at the Greenpark Nairobi from 9.00a.m followed by a procession along Ngong Road to the Salaries And Remuneration Commission (SRC) and along Waiyaki Way up to Delta House (COG) to present our grievances to The Chief Executive Officer (SRC) and The Chief Executive Officer (COG) concerning the Plight of all Nurses and Midwives in Kenya and back to Greenpark Nairobi," the letter added.

File image of Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives General Secretary Seth Panyako

This comes days after former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti criticised Governor Cecily Mbarire's administration over the ongoing challenges facing health workers in Embu County.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, he said the workers’ strike, reportedly linked to delayed salaries and concerns over their working conditions, had exposed deeper problems in the management of the county’s healthcare system.

Kivuti said the challenges facing doctors, nurses, clinical officers and other healthcare workers were having a direct impact on residents seeking medical services across the county.

"It is deeply saddening that health workers in Embu County are too often forced onto the streets to protest delayed salaries and their demand for better working conditions

"When our doctors, nurses, clinical officers, and other healthcare workers are frustrated, demoralised, and struggling with delayed pay and poor working conditions, it is the people of Embu who ultimately suffer. Access to quality and timely healthcare is disrupted, and ordinary families bear the dire consequences," he wrote.

Kivuti described the situation as a reflection of poor management and leadership, while positioning himself as an alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"This is not merely a workers’ problem; it is a symptom of poor management, and a failure of leadership.

"As I seek the mandate to serve as the next Governor of Embu County, I promise a different approach - one that values our healthcare workers, ensures timely payment of salaries, improves working conditions, strengthens management, and puts the people at the centre of our healthcare system," he added.

Kivuti pledged to prioritise the improvement of healthcare services and the welfare of health workers if elected Governor of Embu County.

"Embu deserves a health system that works. Our people deserve better services. And our healthcare workers deserve dignity, respect, and the support they need to serve our people," he further said.