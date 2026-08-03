Editor's Review EALA MP Winnie Odinga has said she is yet to decide whether she will support President William Ruto's re-election bid in the 2027 General Election.

EALA MP Winnie Odinga has said she is yet to decide whether she will support President William Ruto's re-election bid in the 2027 General Election.

When asked in an interview published on Saturday, August 1, whether she would support Ruto's re-election, Winnie said she had not made up her mind.

"That's a very hard question to ask in a position such as this. I have not decided," she said.

On whether ODM will present a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election, Winnie said the party has not yet reached a decision because its delegates are yet to meet and deliberate on the issue.

"I don't believe they have decided yet. We have not had our national delegates convention, which is supposed to happen later this year. That's where decisions will be made," she added.

File image of Winnie Odinga

This comes months after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi hit out at Winnie over her remarks against him.

While addressing mourners at the funeral of Senator Richard Onyonka's mother in Kisii on Friday, May 15, Winnie castigated Mbadi for misusing his office to advance his political agenda.

According to Winnie, the CS was overstepping his mandate to involve himself in politics, asking him to focus on his job as the custodian of the exchequer.

In response, speaking on Saturday, May 16, while on a development visit to Homa Bay County, Mbadi told off Winnie for striving to teach him work.

He noted that Winnie has no capacity to lecture him, regardless of being the late Raila Odinga's child.

"Yesterday I saw some people trying to advise me on how to be a minister for finance. You have no capacity to advise me. I have been the chairman of ODM under Raila Odinga for ten years. It is not a mean achievement.

"I have been a minority leader for five years, I am now a minister for two years, I have been an assistant minister in the office of the Prime Minister, all those are not mean achievements," he said.

Mbadi noted that Winnie had no experience to gauge him and challenged her to seek an elective post, after which she can attain the range to face him.

The CS said he was ready to face off with Winnie politically, telling her off for what he said was advancing juvenile politics.

"You can't come from nowhere and start advising me. Seek an elective position first. I am not going to tolerate petty and juvenile politics. We are also ready to lead, this country is not for a few people. I am ready to lead this country even as a president. If you want to fight with me I am also ready," Mbadi added.