Editor's Review "If you cannot do your job, then resign. We are tired of lip service; we need action."

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and the Director of Criminal Investigations to arrest DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Monday, August 3, Sudi warned that there could be a repeat of the 2007 post-election violence if Gachagua is allowed to continue making some of the statements which the lawmaker deemed as inciteful.

He alleged that the former Deputy President was pushing for the alienation of non-locals living in theMount Kenya Region, which could easily spiral into tribal clashes.

"Kipchumba Murkomen and the DCI Boss, the 2007/2008 chaos began like this. For this man, Gachagua, to start telling people that Sarah Korere should not even get a single vote from the people of the Mountain, that calls for action.

"We can not go down that road by following the path of Gachagua and Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia. Murkomen and DCI Amin, if you cannot do your job, resign. We are tired of lip service; we need action," Sudi stated.

A file photo of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, IG Douglas Kanja and DCI Boss Amin Mohamed.



The MP opined that Gachagua should have been arrested given the number of petitions filed against him at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

He further warned the people of the Mount Kenya Region against blindly following Gachagua, stating that the DCP Leader is leading them into a ditch.

"Gachagua, you do not want the presidency; I know what you want. To the people of the Mountain, wake up! You must not even vote for President William Ruto. Vote for anyone you want, but we must protect our country," Sudi reiterated.

The Lawmaker questioned why Gachagua called for the alienation of other communities and locals who support Ruto from the region, but his tribesmen lived and worked in several parts of the country. He further criticised the branding of leaders allied to the Head of State as enemies as backwards.

Sudi's sentiments were echoed by prominent businessman Rdgers Kipemeber Mpuru, who questioned why Gachagua had not been arrested.

"We need a serious Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior. Why is Gachagua still free?" Mpuru wondered.

Earlier, the DCP Leader issued a statement condemning Kaguchia's arrest, terming it a misuse of the criminal justice system to settle political scores.

Gachagua claimed that the MP's arrest would strengthen the resolve of DCP supporters and elevate his standing within the party's leadership hierarchy.

The Mukurweini MP’s arrest comes after he warned Mt Kenya residents against voting for President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a rally over the weekend in Kieni, Nyeri County, Kaguchia said those who will vote for Ruto would be tracked to their homes and smoked out.

“If we get even one vote for Kasongo or his supporters in Kieni, we will follow you and get you out from under your bed because we must keep a record of those supporting that man,” he said.