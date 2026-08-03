Editor's Review Gachagua questioned how Ruto had failed to learn from the Uhuru Kenyatta's mistakes.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has condemned Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia's arrest, stating that it was a misuse of the criminal justice system to persecute political rivals.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 3, Gachagua condemned what he termed the selective application of the law to manage politics by outgoing regimes. He deemed the move as not only cowardly, but also counterproductive.





The DCP Leader declared that the arrest would not dim Kaguchia's light, but would make him an admired leader from the Mountain. He further intimated that a team of lawyers had been deployed to ensure he is well represented in court.





"The overnight harassment and early morning arrest of Hon John Kaguchia today only strengthened the resolve of our supporters, but also elevated his standing within our leadership hierarchy.





"Our lawyers are doing everything possible to secure his release on bond pending his arraignment tomorrow," he stated.





A file photo of Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia







Gachagua took a swipe at President William Ruto and reminded him of how he himself criticised Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration for the arbitrary arrest of politicians allied to him ahead of the 2022 General Election.





He recounted how Uhuru's regime was notorious for using the criminal justice system to suppress dissent and force people to support an unpopular candidate, but failed.





"In fact, the more they did it, the more people of Kenya became hardened, and their resolve grew stronger," the ex-DP reiterated.





The DCP Leader claimed that Ruto himself enjoyed the popularity he gained following the alleged persecution of his foot soldiers when he was DP, but questioned why he had not learned from his predecessor.





"William Ruto, then the Deputy President, wondered aloud how foolish the system was, and he seemed to enjoy every arrest; his harassed foot soldiers became overnight celebrities and darlings of the people. This greatly strengthened his presidential bid the most.





"As President, he is doing exactly what he said at the time was foolish. Has it become wiser?" Gachagua posed.





However, the ex-DP argued that maybe the problem could be State House itself, stating that the trend of leaders turning against their people once they occupied the house on the hill was worrying.





"I am genuinely concerned about what happens to leaders, their thinking and reasoning, once they occupy the State House. This requires some serious interrogation.





"Even if it is said that Mr William Ruto was pretending, I am convinced that there is something functionally and fundamentally questionable," he stated.





Kaguchia was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after camping at the Royal Media Services offices the entire night.





The MP was ferried to the DCI Headquarters for questioning. Earlier, he claimed that his legal team, led by Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo and Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, were denied an opportunity to see him.