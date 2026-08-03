Editor's Review President William Ruto cited Matthew 25:31–45 to defend the Affordable Housing Programme, saying the initiative aligns with both biblical teachings and the Constitution.

President William Ruto on Monday, August 3, used the Bible to defend the government's Affordable Housing Programme, saying the initiative reflects both Christian teachings and the Kenyan Constitution's commitment to improving Kenyans' welfare.

Speaking while hosting Friends Church (Quakers) at State House, Nairobi, the President urged Kenyans to read Matthew 25:31–45, saying the passage underscores the importance of meeting people's basic needs, including providing shelter.

"Even the Bible says that faith without action is dead, and after everything I have said, I want you to go and read Matthew 25:31–45. It talks about, 'I was hungry, I don't know if you planned how I would eat; I was sick, I don't know if you got me treatment; I was homeless, I don't know if you planned affordable housing. “Ruto mentioned.

File image of President William Ruto

The President said government programmes that seek to improve the lives of citizens are consistent with both biblical teachings and the Constitution, arguing that the Affordable Housing Programme aims to ensure more Kenyans have access to decent housing.

“There is no difference between the Constitution and the bible; the book of Matthew talks about affordable housing and healthcare, our Constitution talks about the same,” he added

Ruto has consistently defended the Affordable Housing Programme, describing it as one of his administration's flagship initiatives to address the country's housing deficit while creating employment opportunities through the construction sector.

His remarks come days after the State Department for Housing and Urban Development clarified that houses under the Affordable Housing Programme are not available for rental-only occupancy.

The department said the programme is designed to promote homeownership through the Tenant Purchase Scheme (TPS), under which buyers pay a mandatory five per cent deposit before occupying a unit and continue making affordable monthly payments until the purchase is completed.

File image of Funyula affordable housing project

Upon completion of the payments, homeowners are issued with a sectional title deed confirming ownership of the unit. The government also allows buyers who can pay the full purchase price upfront to acquire immediate ownership, after which they are free to occupy, lease or otherwise use the property as they wish.

The Affordable Housing Programme remains one of the Kenya Kwanza administration's flagship projects and has generated public debate over its funding model and implementation, particularly following the introduction of the housing levy.