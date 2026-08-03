Editor's Review Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has cautioned members of the public against a fake job advertisement circulating online.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has cautioned members of the public against a fake job advertisement circulating online and purporting to offer employment opportunities at the facility.

In a notice on Monday, August 3, the hospital distanced itself from the advertisement, which lists dozens of vacancies across various positions, including nursing interns, clinical officer interns, physicians, pharmacists, housekeepers and other healthcare-related roles.

The fraudulent notice, branded with the hospital's logo claims that applications should be submitted through a Gmail address and provides a deadline for submissions.

The advertisement has since been marked as fake by the hospital.

"It has come to our attention that a fraudulent job advertisement is circulating online claiming to offer employment opportunities in our distinguished institution," the hospital said.

The management further urged job seekers to exercise caution and verify any recruitment notices before submitting applications or personal information.

"We wish to clarify that this advertisement is FAKE and was not issued or authorized by us. We always publish all vacancy notices through our official communication channels," the hospital added.

File image of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

This comes days after detectives arrested a procurement officer in connection with a fraud scheme that siphoned off Ksh675,000 from the Mwai Kibaki Hospital in Nyeri County.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, the agency said the suspect, identified as Bernard Mutegi, was apprehended by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit (SCU).

"A procurement officer has been detained in connection with a fraudulent scheme that siphoned off Sh675,000 from the Mwai Kibaki Hospital Annex, KNH Othaya in Nyeri County.

"The suspect, Bernard Mutegi, was arrested today in Chuka by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) attached at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)," read the statement in part.

According to the DCI, the alleged scheme was carried out between June 30, 2022, and November 8, 2023.

The investigative agency noted that Mutegi prepared fake delivery notes and payment vouchers in the name of Fesmat Investments.

The forged documents falsely indicated that aprons had been supplied to the hospital, paving the way for the release of Ksh675,000 for supplies that were never delivered.

"The investigation unearthed that from June 30, 2022, to November 8, 2023, the suspect allegedly concocted a scheme involving fake delivery notes and payment vouchers in the name of Fesmat Investments," DCI stated.

Upon completion of investigations, the case file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved the prosecution of the suspect.