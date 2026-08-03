Editor's Review Ole Torris was received in Wamunyoro by DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Ewuaso Oonkindongi Member of County Assembly (MCA) Joseph Ole Torris has ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Ole Torris underwent the welcoming 'ritual' on Monday, August 3, in Wamunyoro, where the DCP Leader, Rigathi Gachagua, officially received him.

The MCA deemed the move a new chapter of hope, courage, and purposeful leadership. He stated that his defection was influenced by the people he represents.

"I am deeply honoured to officially join DCP and grateful for the warm welcome extended to me by our Party Leader, H E Rigathi Gachagua. Together with fellow leaders and supporters, we are working to build a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Kenya.

"This is not just a political move; it is a commitment to stand with the people, defend their interests, and champion development, accountability, and inclusive leadership. The best is yet to come. The future is green, he reiterated.

A file photo of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua and Ewuaso Oonkindongi MCA Joseph Ole Torris



On his part, Gachagua noted that he was delighted to receive Ole Torris into DCP, and lauded him for respecting the will of the people.

"He was elected on an ODM ticket, but he has obeyed the wishes of his people to defend his seat on a DCP ticket in August 2027," he noted.

The former Deputy President reiterated that DCP is the party of the moment and the future. He claimed that it had been accepted as the party that will transform the Maa Nation and Kenya at large.

He promised that DCP will deliberately integrate the community, which has been marginalised since independence, into the mainstream government and spur development through affirmative interventions.

The MCA becomes the first leader elected under an ODM ticket to decamp to Gachagua's DCP. The ex-DP has claimed severally that the Maa Region was among the party's three strongholds that would hand him 10 million votes.

Douglas Masikonde, representing Narok Town Ward, was among the first leaders to be elected under the DCP Party in the November 2025 by-elections. The other MCA is Kisa East's Aduda Okwiri.

DCP's popularity in the Maa Region was also demonstrated in the Emurua Dikirr by-election when candidate Vincent Rotich came in second with 10,760 votes in a region perceived as a UDA stronghold.