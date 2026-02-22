Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has humorously reacted to a viral video showing Kenyan Prince flaunting millions.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has humorously reacted to a viral video showing forex trader Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince, flaunting millions.

In a post on Saturday, February 21, KRA playfully asked Kenyan Prince where he faces while praying.

“Hi Kenyan Prince, uliomba ukiface wapi aki, ni mbaya?” the authority asked the online sensation, loosely translated as, “Hi Kenyan Prince, where were you facing when you prayed? It’s ‘bad’.”

KRA’s reaction to Kenyan Prince also sparked mixed responses from netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A section of users urged Kenyan Prince to be tax compliant, saying he should not attempt to file nil returns after the taxman reacted to his video.

File image of KRA offices.

Kenyan Prince has built a massive following on social media and is renowned for displaying luxury cars and large sums of money.

In a previous interview, the forex trader claimed his net worth is approximately Ksh260 million ($2 million).

This comes at a time when KRA has made changes to the income tax filing process.

In a statement on February 5, the tax man announced it has introduced a phased system aimed at ending the last-minute rush.

The authority noted that taxpayers will be grouped based on their income under the new system.

According to KRA, the new approach will ensure that every taxpayer receives timely, targeted guidance tailored to their individual needs.

“The 2026 filing season introduces a systematic, three-phase rollout that categorizes taxpayers by income complexity.

“This innovative approach ensures that each taxpayer receives relevant, timely information and support tailored to their specific filing requirements,” KRA stated.

The authority noted that it has streamlined the filing process for taxpayers who earned income exclusively through employment in 2025.

The taxman said the taxpayers in this category will only be required to verify their employment details already captured in the iTax system and submit their returns.

For taxpayers with employment income plus additional revenue streams, KRA said they will receive targeted communication highlighting their specific income categories and guidance to ensure accurate filing.

Meanwhile, taxpayers who previously filed nil returns or failed to file despite having withholding tax income will also be targeted under the phased model.